Footasylum: Locked In contestants social media accounts

Find out the ages, occupations and social media accounts of Footasylum's 'Locked In' contestants

What is it?

Footasylum's 'Locked In' is a new show where 10 YouTube stars have been out into a house for two weeks.

The stars will have no access to their phones, social media or outside interaction. They partake in challenges in order to win points.

The line-up will feature popular socialites such as Bash the Entertainer and the YouTube sensation, JMX. As well as, Bambino Becky and Wall of Comedy regular, Very Vee Brown.



What is the prize?

When the series comes to an end after the two weeks, the YouTuber with the most points will win £10,000 for a charity of their choice.



When is the launch?

The show will be launching on the 4th November 2020 with episodes dropping everyday at 7PM on Footasylum's YouTube.

See the list of contestants and their social media accounts below.