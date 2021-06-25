Exclusive

Ed Sheeran sings acoustic cover of ArrDee's track 'Oliver Twist'

The international superstar sings a rendition of Brighton rapper ArrDee's hit song 'Oliver Twist'.

Ed Sheeran joined Capital XTRA's very own Yinka Bokinni and Shayna-Marie this morning for a chat in our studios.

Promoting his new track 'Bad Habits' – his first single from his impending fifth album – Sheeran gave us the low-down on what's been going on in his life.

The Halifax native has gone global, becoming one of the most successful stars in the UK. Picture: Getty

The singer-songwriter spoke about becoming a father to his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran – whom he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

He also revealed that he likes to keep his private life separate from celebrity life, even more so since the birth of his daughter.

While Ed spoke about new music and his favourite rappers in the UK, he also brought his guitar to give us some vocals.

The 'Shape Of You' singer sung an acoustic rendition of ArrDee's single 'Oliver Twist' – a popular track that has blown up since its early June release.

Ed began strumming on his guitar while singing ArrDee's lyrics: "I just wanted some more, Oliver Twist/Think I didn't take risks to get to this 'sitch? Don't take the piss/I've been scummy, I admit, I did what I did, but I deserve this"

"That's why the bottle got popped at six/And I'll holla one thot by the evening

I used to think I'm just dreaming".

The 30-year-old artist also dished his thoughts on ArrDee's success, saying: "I love how he's like 18, and like...smashing it."

"I was 20 when I had my first top 10, but even then I think if you'd had it at 18 you're like living living living life".

Check out the full interview on Capital XTRA's YouTube Channel here.