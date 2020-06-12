Dwyane Wade praised by fans for supporting trans daughter Zaya, 13, in Pride post

12 June 2020, 12:26

Dwyane Wade has been praised by fans for supporting his transgender daughter Zaya.
Dwyane Wade has been praised by fans for supporting his transgender daughter Zaya. Picture: Getty

The former NBA star shared a post dedicated to his transgender daughter Zaya, 13, during Pride month.

Dwyane Wade has been praised by fans after sharing a post dedicated to his daughter Zaya Wade, 13, who came out as transgender earlier this year.

Former NBA star Wade, 38, shared a black-and-white silhouette of Zaya, who celebrated her thirteenth birthday back in May, with the caption "ᘔᗩYᗩ! #happypride #13" and a rainbow emoji.

Dwyane Wade celebrates Pride with his transgender daughter Zaya, 13, in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Dwyane Wade celebrates Pride with his transgender daughter Zaya, 13, in a heartfelt Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Fans soon flooded the comments section with praise for the sport-star and encouraged both Dwyane and Zaya to ignore the negativity aimed at them by trolls.

"Happy pride! Do your best to ignore the bigots and keep supporting that courageous daughter of yours!" wrote one. "Great photo!! You’re the best dad!! Happy pride!!" said another.

"You’re a truly great father, I feel so full of pride and joy watching your family love and support each other. Major respect and admiration," said another fan.

"You’re the most amazing father, and your allyship to the LGBTQ+ community means everything. You’re incredible," added another.

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have always supported Zaya through her journey.
Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have always supported Zaya through her journey. Picture: Instagram

Back in February, Wade spoke candidly about the gender journey of Zaya, who was born a boy named Zion but made the decision to identify as female.

Wade explained that he and his wife Gabrielle Union, 47, are "proud allies" of the LGBTQ+ community and detailed how the couple are educating themselves on the situation.

"Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… first, Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion. Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, “Hey, so I want to talk to you guys..."

Dwayne explained that Zion, who was born a boy, approached them one day and said: "I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya."

