Newlywed couple celebrate wedding at Black Lives Matter protest

Dr. Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon were greeted with cheers after they married at the Logan hotel in Philadelphia. Picture: Getty

Dr. Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon celebrated their nuptials at a Black Lives Matter protest in Philadelphia amid thousands of protesters.

A newly-married couple celebrated their wedding during a Black Lives Matter protest in Philadelphia on Saturday (6 June).

Dr. Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon were met with cheers from thousands of protesters after they tied the knot at the Logan Hotel when the protest passed as they were taking pictures.

The couple had initially planned to have their dream wedding on May 26th, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chose to hold a "micro" wedding on June 6th, 2020, reports Vogue.

As the newlyweds left the hotel, they took the opportunity to join protesters in an act of solitary, holding hands and raising their fists in the air as the crowd around them roared.

"It ended up being a very powerful moment," Kerry-Anne Gordon, 35, told ABC News. "Not only are we feeling the movement of the people... but I'm meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like.

"It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time."

In a post on her Instagram, Dr. Kelly detailed the timeline of her relationship with Michael, 42, with a heartwarming series of photos.

"7 years ago, he asked, I said no, he waited patiently, " she began the post. "5 years ago, he asked, I said maybe, he acted patiently. 4 years ago, he held my hand, heard my cry, took my heart, body, and soul and cuddled it with his being, I let go."

"3 years ago, I’ve never been seen so complete, loved so passionately, and protected so fiercely. 2 years ago, he let go, I came in, 1 year ago, he asked, I said YES!"

Protests have been taking place all over the world in response to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd, who was killed in police custody on May 25.