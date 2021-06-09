What is ‘dry-scooping’ on TikTok? Why experts urge users not to take on this viral trend
9 June 2021, 18:02
Health experts have claimed the popular TikTok trend is 'dangerous'. Here's everything we know about 'dry-scooping'.
Dry-scooping has been popular amongst TikTok users. The social media platform is already filled with gym hacks, but now it turns out the latest pre-workout trend of dry scooping is quite harmful.
Last week a woman claimed dry scooping had led to a heart attack after she tried the trend and ended up in the hospital.
According to Buzzfeed, Briatney Portillo revealed that she tried dry scooping and initially felt tingly and itchy but researched it and found that was a normal side effect.
However, when she continued on with her workout she experienced a heavy feeling in her chest but carried on with her workout.
Portillo told the publication: “After I took the pre-workout, I started to feel tingly and itchy all over my body, which wasn’t a good feeling, but I googled it and it said that was a normal side effect."
"So I began to do my workout.“I started to feel a heavy feeling in my chest and slight pain, but it wasn’t too bad. I thought it was maybe anxiety or a bad panic attack, so I decided to just ignore it and push through my workout.”
Shortly after her workout, Portillo experienced a heart attack and ended up in the hospital. She said: “In the locker room of my job, I started getting hot, even though it was cold in there."
" I started sweating a lot and was drenched even though I was wearing a bikini. Then my chest pain came back and this time it was more intense" she continued.
“The pain went to my back and to my left arm and my left arm went slightly limp, so I knew those were symptoms of a heart attack. I called 911 and the ambulance came" Portillo said.
However, since her experience, many other TikTok users have gone on to try the dry scoop trend and film their results.
But what exactly is dry scooping? Here's what we know about the viral TikTok trend.
What is dry-scooping?
The TikTok trend shows users taking a dry scoop of protein powder or pre workout powder product and ingesting it dry without water.
The users then follow it up with a little bit of water. Users do it in order to get a burst of energy just before their work out.
Is dry-scooping harmful?
Doctors have spoke out against dry-scooping following it's rise on TikTok.
Dr Daniel Atkinson told the Metro he was “concerned” over the popular TikTok trend.
Atkinson said you need to give the body time to absorb protein powder and this cannot be achieved by dry scooping.
He said: “Certain pre-workout powders contain lots of caffeine, sometimes extremely high amounts."
"When you mix the power into a shake, you’ll typically drink it over a few minutes.“
"You wouldn’t consume the whole thing in one go, and you shouldn’t do this. You need to give the body time to absorb what you provide it with.”
"One of the main ingredients in protein powder or pre workout powder is caffeine."
"Ingesting that much caffeine is one of the reasons it’s dangerous to try the trend."
Atkinson continued: “Ingesting a high amount of caffeine in a very short space of time can be problematic and risky.“
"Consuming too much caffeine can cause several symptoms including dilated pupils, increased urination, dizziness, headaches, dehydration, nausea, pain in the chest and irregular heartbeats or palpitations."
"The more you consume in one go, the more at risk you will be. This is especially true if you’re of a certain age, or you have a history with heart or chest problems.”
"The other big problem with dry scooping is the literal process of scooping a whole spoonful of dry powder in your mouth, remember the cinnamon challenege?" he added.
Dr Atkinson firmly advised against dry scooping for this exact reason, he said: “There is a very real chance that the powder could clump together when mixing with your saliva."
"I see no reason why this could not get trapped in the throat and even restrict your air supply. This, for clear reasons, is extremely dangerous.”