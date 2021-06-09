What is ‘dry-scooping’ on TikTok? Why experts urge users not to take on this viral trend

What is ‘dry-scooping’ on TikTok? Why experts urge users not to take on this viral trend. Picture: Getty/TikTok

Health experts have claimed the popular TikTok trend is 'dangerous'. Here's everything we know about 'dry-scooping'.

Dry-scooping has been popular amongst TikTok users. The social media platform is already filled with gym hacks, but now it turns out the latest pre-workout trend of dry scooping is quite harmful.

Last week a woman claimed dry scooping had led to a heart attack after she tried the trend and ended up in the hospital.

According to Buzzfeed, Briatney Portillo revealed that she tried dry scooping and initially felt tingly and itchy but researched it and found that was a normal side effect.

However, when she continued on with her workout she experienced a heavy feeling in her chest but carried on with her workout.

Portillo told the publication: “After I took the pre-workout, I started to feel tingly and itchy all over my body, which wasn’t a good feeling, but I googled it and it said that was a normal side effect."

"So I began to do my workout.“I started to feel a heavy feeling in my chest and slight pain, but it wasn’t too bad. I thought it was maybe anxiety or a bad panic attack, so I decided to just ignore it and push through my workout.”

Shortly after her workout, Portillo experienced a heart attack and ended up in the hospital. She said: “In the locker room of my job, I started getting hot, even though it was cold in there."

" I started sweating a lot and was drenched even though I was wearing a bikini. Then my chest pain came back and this time it was more intense" she continued.

“The pain went to my back and to my left arm and my left arm went slightly limp, so I knew those were symptoms of a heart attack. I called 911 and the ambulance came" Portillo said.

However, since her experience, many other TikTok users have gone on to try the dry scoop trend and film their results.

But what exactly is dry scooping? Here's what we know about the viral TikTok trend.