What is the Junebug Challenge? What song is used & how do I do it?

What is the Junebug Challenge? What song is used & how do I do it? Picture: Getty/TikTok

How do you do the Junebug Challenge on TikTok? Here's everything you need to know.

The Junebug Challenge is one of the latest viral trends on TikTok – where users show their awkward arm dance move in all sorts of different locations.

While some TikTok dance challenges require a lot of physical strength or a whole new outfit, the Junebug Challenge is quite simple to do. The popular challenge only requires a simple arm movement.

So, what exactly is the Junebug challenge?