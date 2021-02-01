What is the Junebug Challenge? What song is used & how do I do it?
1 February 2021, 11:18 | Updated: 1 February 2021, 13:26
How do you do the Junebug Challenge on TikTok? Here's everything you need to know.
The Junebug Challenge is one of the latest viral trends on TikTok – where users show their awkward arm dance move in all sorts of different locations.
While some TikTok dance challenges require a lot of physical strength or a whole new outfit, the Junebug Challenge is quite simple to do. The popular challenge only requires a simple arm movement.
So, what exactly is the Junebug challenge?
-
What is the Junebug Challenge?
A brand-new challenge on TikTok calls on TikTok users to do a set of moves akin to the Shmoney Dance at the strangest locations they can think of.
The Junebug Challenge sees TikTokers perform the arm flex dance move in the bathroom, on the hood of a car, or at the store.
It encourages users to get creative with their locations and show off their playful side.
Those eager to partake have to find the best locations to perform the dance moves before recording the clip.
Each TikTok juxtaposes dances shot at different places. The clips are edited with a smooth cinematic transition, over a popular trending song.
-
What song is used for the Junebug Challenge?
In an Instagram video by The Crankdown, the platform reveals that Junebug chose "Beat Box" – a song by Florida-based rapper SpotemGottem, to go with the challenge.
The harmonic trap rapper has a built a strong fan base. He often draws on his personal life experiences of growing up in Jacksonville, Fla.
Other hit records from SpotemGottemm include "Beat Box 2," "Blick-A-Thon," and "Ridin Wit Ya Bae." The rapper has collaborated with rappers Jack Boy, Hot Boii, and more.
SpotemGottemm's latest release "Final Destination" dropped on Dec. 18, 2020.
Check out the music video to the "BeatBox" track below.
-
What are the lyrics to the Junebug Challenge song?
The track "Beat Box" begins with a shocking opening line.
"Burn away a carbon beam, knocked yo' legs off," the first line goes, according to Genius.
"Tried to get away from me, had a standoff, Hit 'em in the spine, knock his dreads off," the song continues, according to the website.
"Call me Kobе, 24 on me," SpotemGottem raps later on.
-
Who started the challenge?
The Junebug challenge was created by an influencer named Junebug, who uploaded short clips showing off his new take on the Shmoney Dance starting in December 2020.
The Shmoney dance was inspired by Bobby Shmurda's 2014 "Hot N****" track.
-
Which celebrities have participated in the Junebug Challenge?
Jordyn Woods
Swae Lee
Mulatto
Saweetie