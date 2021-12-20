Drake, Snoop Dogg & more pay tribute to Drakeo The Ruler following his death

Drake, Snoop Dogg & more pay tribute to Drakeo The Ruler following his death. Picture: Getty

Many are mourning the loss of rapper Drakeo the Ruler, who was stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. Festival on Saturday

Listen to this article Loading audio...

28-year-old rapper Drakeo the Ruler passed away this weekend after being stabbed to death backstage whilst at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. Festival, which was being headlined by Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

Taking to his Twitter account to speak on the matter, Snoop Dogg wrote: "I'm saddened by the events that took place last night. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler".

He continued: "My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe y'all."

Drake, who collaborated with Drakeo on the song "Talk to Me", which came out this February also released a statement on the passing of the rapper, posting an emotional tribute on his IG story.

"Nah man this s— isn't right for real wtf are we doing" the Certified Lover Boy wrote underneath a picture of Drakeo wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. "Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo🤞🏽".

Drake paying tribute to Drakeo the Rapper. Picture: Instagram

Other rappers including Juicy J, jpegmafia, weef and Cousin Stizz all paid tribute to the late rapper.

Juicy J tweeted: "R.I.P. Drakeo the ruler prayers up for the family"

Drakeo was killed while working. Was there for a performance. All these get out the streets tweets/leave your city tweets. Shut the fuck up. No reason why a knife should be able to be snuck into a music festival. Especially since the Travis Scott shit. Rip Drakeo hope his fam sue — JOEY FATTS (@JoeyFatts) December 19, 2021

Man Drakeo was always hella cool & respectful 😢🙏🏽 Prayers up for his family RIP The Ruler 💔 — ICY SEASON ❄️ (@Saweetie) December 19, 2021

RIP DRAKEO — kennybeats (@kennybeats) December 19, 2021

R.I.P Drakeo The Ruler 🕊

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.