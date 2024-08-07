Drake '100 gigs' release: All the 'leaked' songs & tour hints

7 August 2024, 12:51

Drake '100 gigs' release: All the 'leaked' songs & tour hints.

By Anna Suffolk

Drake has released '100 gigs' (100gb) much to the surprise of fans, and here are all the 'leaked' songs and a possible tour announcement.

Drake has shared a folder of 100gb worth of leaked music, which includes three new 'leaked' songs and guest verses from the likes of Young Thug, Latto and 21 Savage.

The rapper dropped a website called 100 Gigs for Your Headtop, with new songs and b-roll footage from music videos and tour rehearsals.

This is the first music Drake has released since his diss tracks of Kendrick Lamar earlier this year amid their beef. Here's everything that you need to know about Drake's 100 gigs release.

Drake shared some new tunes. Picture: Instagram

What are the 'leaked' songs from Drake's '100 gigs'?

Drake started following an Instagram account called Plottttwistttttt, with the rapper posting the link and some leaked songs to his story.

The three tracks are It’s Up with Young Thug & 21 Savage, Blue Green Red, and Housekeeping Knows featuring Latto.

Also available to download on the site are behind-the-scenes clips from music videos, tour rehearsals, and studio footage.

Drake has dropped some new material! Picture: Getty

Did Drake tease a Europe 2024 Tour?

On the same Instagram account, a picture appeared with boxes inscribed with “No One Like Us – Euro 2024” which fans think is a tour announcement.

Back in December 2023, the rapper said his new year's resolution is to "travel more" without it being work related.

When asked if he would come to Europe, he replied: "I think I'm going to go on tour in Europe." Drake then said: "Oh, that's maybe an exclusive, I'm definitely going on a Europe tour next year."

