Diddy slams the Grammys: "Black music has never been respected by the Grammys"

27 January 2020, 16:15 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 16:17

Diddy slams the Grammys in pre-awards speech
Diddy slams the Grammys in pre-awards speech. Picture: PA

Diddy made a 50 minute speech at a pre-Grammy Awards party and he had some stong words for the Recording Academy.

According to Hip Hop legend Diddy, "Black music has never been respected by the Grammys". Diddy, real name Sean Combs, also claimed that Hip Hop had never been respected by the awards show in scathing comments made during a pre-show speech.

Diddy was at the Clive Davis pre-awards gala where he was being honoured for his contribution to music and he used his time on the microphone to slam the awards show as disrespectful.

As reported by Bloomberg, Diddy claimed he wanted to see a change at the Grammys and stated, “So I say this with love to the Grammys, because you really need to know this, every year y’all be killing us man. Man, I’m talking about the pain. I’m speaking for all these artists here, the producers, the executives. The amount of time it takes to make these records, to pour your heart into it, and you just want an even playing field.”

He went on to say, “In the great words of Erykah Badu, ‘We are artists and we are sensitive about our sh*t.’ We are passionate. For most of us, this is all we got. This is our only hope. Truth be told, Hip Hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be.”

Over the last 63 years only two rap albums, Lauryn Hill's 'The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill' and Outkast's 'Speakerboxxx/The Love Below' have won the Album of the Year prize, considered the big prize by many within the industry.

Diddy and his family attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party
Diddy and his family attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party. Picture: PA

Diddy went on to say, “So right now with this current situation, it’s not a revelation. This thing been going on, and it’s not just going on in music, it’s going on in film, it’s going on in sports, it’s going around the world and for years we’ve allowed institutions that have never had our best interest at heart to judge us. And that stops right now.”

The Bad Boy Records legend reportedly ended his speech by saying, “I’m officially starting the clock — y’all got 365 days to get this (expletive) together.”

