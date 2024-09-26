Will there be a Diddy documentary? Predicted release date & more

When does 50 Cent's documentary about Diddy come out on Netflix and what will it include?

50 Cent's previously announced documentary on fellow music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has gained more traction after reportedly being picked up by streaming service Netflix.

The documentary was announced last December following the bombshell lawsuit filed by Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie, with it now being expanded to include Diddy's recent arrest and charges related to sex trafficking.

So, when is the release date for Diddy Do It on Netflix? Here's everything 50 Cent has revealed about the upcoming documentary.

When is the release date for Diddy Do It documentary?

The documentary titled Diddy Do It doesn't have a release date yet, however as of September 2024, Variety revealed that the project is currently in production.

The premise is a docuseries from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson about charges of sex trafficking and racketeering as well as sexual assault and violent abuse allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Diddy Do It will be directed by Alexandria Stapleton, who is a documentary maker. In a statement to the same publication, she and 50 Cent said: “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far."

We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.

While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture.

We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

50 Cent has continued to be vocal about the allegations surrounding Diddy, with the pair feuding for over a decade.

The source of the beef between the two rappers can be traced back to the early 2000s, with the release of 50 Cent's track 'The Bomb', which seemingly points to Diddy having knowledge about the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G.

“Who shot Biggie Smalls? We don’t get ‘em / They gonna kill us all,” 50 Cent raps. “Man, Puffy know who hit that n–a" the lyrics read.

50 Cent has not got proof of Diddy's alleged involvement, with the music mogul frequently denying he had any information on the killer.

50 Cent has recently spoken out on the arrest of Diddy in September 2024, and has mocked the music mogul in wake of the rapper's indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

He trolled Diddy by posting a snap of himself with Drew Barrymore, mocking the claims how federal agents seized 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from his homes following raids in March of this year.

Back in December 2023, Diddy hit back at the various accusations by claiming: “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth”.