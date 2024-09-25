What did Kim Porter die from & how old was she when she died?

What did Kim Porter die from & how old was she when she died? Picture: Getty Images

What illness did Kim Porter die from and how old was she when she passed away?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Porter has been in the headlines recently following her boyfriend Diddy's arrest and charge on offences relating to sexual abuse.

The late actress and model passed away in 2018, and had four children with the music mogul, who are now between the ages of 33 and 17-years-old.

They have also recently slammed salacious rumours and theories behind how their mother tragically died and her relationship with Diddy. So, what did Kim Porter die from and how old was she?

Kim Porter and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs in New York. Picture: Getty

How did Kim porter die and what illness did Kim Porter die from?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Kim Porter died in 2018, with the pair being a couple from 1994 until 2007.

Kim's cause of death was revealed to be pneumonia after suffering from flu-like symptoms in the day before.

"She had the flu and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick," Diddy said in an interview with Essence.

Sean "P Diddy" Combs Hosts Annual White Party in the Hamptons. Picture: Getty

"One night I was checking on her and she was like: 'Puffy, take care of my babies'. She actually said that to me before she died"

Earlier this month, a memoir that contained Kim's alleged diary entries was leaked by 'friends'.

However, Porter's children have slammed these claims and addressed the "many hurtful and false rumours circulating bout our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship."

Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs, Diddy, D'Lila Combs and Justin Dior Combs. Picture: Getty

How old was Kim Porter when she died?

Kim Porter was only 47-years-old when she passed away suddenly.

She had four children with Diddy - Christian 'King' Combs, 26, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie, 17.

Diddy also helped to raise Quincy, Porter's 33-year-old son from her previous relationship with singer-songwriter Al B. Sure!.