Why are Gen Z trying to cancel the Destiny's Child song 'Cater 2 U'?

The 2004 hit describes how the women plan to care for their men with lyrics such as, "Let me feed you, let me run your bathwater, whatever you desire", and, "My life would be purposeless without you".

She continued to address the claims that the song should be cancelled, saying, "Oh honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to and you gave your little pearls to swine, don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child!"

Check out the songs full lyrics below:

[Verse 1: Beyoncé]

Baby, I see you workin' hard

I wanna let you know I'm proud

Let you know that I admire what you do

Don't know if I need to reassure you

My life would be purposeless without you (Yeah)

If I want it (Have it)

When I ask you (You provide it)

You inspire me to be better

You challenge me for the better

Baby, sit back and let me pour out my love letter

[Verse 2: Beyoncé]

Let me help you

Take off your shoes

Untie your shoe strings

Take off your cuff links

What you wanna eat, boo? (Yeah)

Let me feed you

Let me run your bathwater

Whatever your desire, I'll supply ya

Sing you a song

Turn the game on

I'll brush your hair

Help you put your durag on

Want a foot-rub? (Yeah, yeah)

You want a manicure?

Baby, I'm yours, I wanna cater to you, boy

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

Let me cater to you

'Cause, baby, this is your day

Do anything for my man

Baby, you blow me away

I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more

Anything you want, just let me cater to you

Inspire me from the heart

Can't nothin' tear us apart

You're all I want in a man

I put my life in your hands

I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more

Anything you want, I wanna cater to you

[Verse 3: Kelly Rowland]

Baby, I'm happy you're home

Let me hold you in my arms

I just wanna take the stress away from you

Making sure that I'm doin' my part (Oh)

Boy, is there something you need me to do? (Oh-oh)

If you want it (Have it)

Say the word (And I'll try it)

I know whatever, I'm not fulfillin'

Another woman is willin'

I'm gonna fulfill your mind, body and spirit

I promise ya (Promise ya)

I'll keep myself up (Up)

Remain the same chick (Yeah)

You fell in love with (Yeah)

I'll keep it tight, I'll keep my figure right

I'll keep my hair fixed, keep rockin' the hottest outfits

When you come home late, tap me on my shoulder, I'll roll over

Baby, I heard you, I'm here to serve you (And I'm lovin' it)

If it's love you need to give it is my joy

All I wanna do, is cater to you, boy

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

Let me cater to you

'Cause, baby, this is your day

Do anything for my man

Baby, you blow me away

I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more

Anything you want, just let me cater to you

Inspire me from the heart

Can't nothing tear us apart

You're all I want in a man

I put my life in your hands

I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more

Anything you want, I wanna cater to you



[Verse 3: Michelle Williams]

I wanna give you my breath, my strength, my will to you

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

That's the least I can do

Let me cater to you

Through the good, the bad (The bad)

The ups and the downs (Ups and downs)

I'll still be here for you

Let me cater to you

Cause you're beautiful (you're beautiful)

I love the way you are (you are)

Fulfill your every desire

Your wish is my command (Your wish, command)

I wanna cater to my man

Your heart (Your heart)

So pure, your love shines through (Shines through)

The darkness, we'll get through

(So much) So much of me is you (Is you)

I wanna cater to my man

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

Let me cater to you

'Cause, baby, this is your day

Anything for you, man

Baby, you blow me away

I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more

(I just wanna serve you, baby)

Anything you want, just let me cater to you

(Anything you ever want, ever need, yeah)

Inspire me from the heart

Can't nothing tear us apart

(I don't care what my mama say, daddy. say, no)

You're all I want in a man

I put my life in your hands

I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more

Anything you want, I wanna cater to you