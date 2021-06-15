Why are Gen Z trying to cancel the Destiny's Child song 'Cater 2 U'?
15 June 2021, 15:41
Michelle Williams has taken to Instagram to defend against attempts to cancel Destiny's Child's hit song 'Cater 2 U'.
Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams has come to the defence of the song 'Cater 2 U' after members of Gen Z have attempted to cancel the hit.
43 Mind Blowing Facts You Didn't Know About Beyoncé
Recently, there's been some criticism on Twitter aimed at some of the song's lyrical content. Here's why people are calling for the classic to be cancelled.
-
Why are Gen Z trying to cancel 'Cater 2 U'?
Social media users came online to criticise the R&B hit, claiming the lyrics oppose feminism - and can even be compared to slavery.
The 2004 hit describes how the women plan to care for their men with lyrics such as, "Let me feed you, let me run your bathwater, whatever you desire", and, "My life would be purposeless without you".
However, Gen Z have decided that these are not the type of things a woman should be doing for her man in 2021.
me when i listen to cater 2 u pic.twitter.com/VfAESQBCda— party gets me wetter (@TOUTIMAFA) June 8, 2021
-
How have fans reacted to the attempts to cancel the song?
Denstiny's Child fans have had a lot to say in response to those trying to cancel the bop.
One fan says, "I will NOT be canceling Cater 2 U. That’s my ted talk.".
Another simply tweeted, "cater 2 u: on feminism: off", and one twitter user says, "I’m sorry feminism is gonna just have to take the L on this one"
I will NOT be canceling Cater 2 U. That’s my ted talk.— BUTTERCUPjj💚✨ (@buttercup_jjj1) June 14, 2021
cater 2 u: on— cam (@thatssofunn) May 18, 2021
feminism: off
I’m sorry feminism is gonna just have to take the L on this one https://t.co/kBSBjuoNXu— Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) June 14, 2021
-
How has Destiny's Child reacted to attempts to cancel Cater 2 U?
Destiny's Child band member Michelle Williams has posted a video on Instagram about the attempts to cancel her group's hit.
The singer used a cartoon filter and joked, "My name is Merleen and I heard that y’all wanna cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child?" she said with a cartoon filter on her face.
She continued to address the claims that the song should be cancelled, saying, "Oh honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to and you gave your little pearls to swine, don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child!"
-
Check out the songs full lyrics below:
[Verse 1: Beyoncé]
Baby, I see you workin' hard
I wanna let you know I'm proud
Let you know that I admire what you do
Don't know if I need to reassure you
My life would be purposeless without you (Yeah)
If I want it (Have it)
When I ask you (You provide it)
You inspire me to be better
You challenge me for the better
Baby, sit back and let me pour out my love letter
[Verse 2: Beyoncé]
Let me help you
Take off your shoes
Untie your shoe strings
Take off your cuff links
What you wanna eat, boo? (Yeah)
Let me feed you
Let me run your bathwater
Whatever your desire, I'll supply ya
Sing you a song
Turn the game on
I'll brush your hair
Help you put your durag on
Want a foot-rub? (Yeah, yeah)
You want a manicure?
Baby, I'm yours, I wanna cater to you, boy
[Chorus: Beyoncé]
Let me cater to you
'Cause, baby, this is your day
Do anything for my man
Baby, you blow me away
I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
Anything you want, just let me cater to you
Inspire me from the heart
Can't nothin' tear us apart
You're all I want in a man
I put my life in your hands
I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
Anything you want, I wanna cater to you
[Verse 3: Kelly Rowland]
Baby, I'm happy you're home
Let me hold you in my arms
I just wanna take the stress away from you
Making sure that I'm doin' my part (Oh)
Boy, is there something you need me to do? (Oh-oh)
If you want it (Have it)
Say the word (And I'll try it)
I know whatever, I'm not fulfillin'
Another woman is willin'
I'm gonna fulfill your mind, body and spirit
I promise ya (Promise ya)
I'll keep myself up (Up)
Remain the same chick (Yeah)
You fell in love with (Yeah)
I'll keep it tight, I'll keep my figure right
I'll keep my hair fixed, keep rockin' the hottest outfits
When you come home late, tap me on my shoulder, I'll roll over
Baby, I heard you, I'm here to serve you (And I'm lovin' it)
If it's love you need to give it is my joy
All I wanna do, is cater to you, boy
[Chorus: Beyoncé]
Let me cater to you
'Cause, baby, this is your day
Do anything for my man
Baby, you blow me away
I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
Anything you want, just let me cater to you
Inspire me from the heart
Can't nothing tear us apart
You're all I want in a man
I put my life in your hands
I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
Anything you want, I wanna cater to you
[Verse 3: Michelle Williams]
I wanna give you my breath, my strength, my will to you
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
That's the least I can do
Let me cater to you
Through the good, the bad (The bad)
The ups and the downs (Ups and downs)
I'll still be here for you
Let me cater to you
Cause you're beautiful (you're beautiful)
I love the way you are (you are)
Fulfill your every desire
Your wish is my command (Your wish, command)
I wanna cater to my man
Your heart (Your heart)
So pure, your love shines through (Shines through)
The darkness, we'll get through
(So much) So much of me is you (Is you)
I wanna cater to my man
[Chorus: Beyoncé]
Let me cater to you
'Cause, baby, this is your day
Anything for you, man
Baby, you blow me away
I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
(I just wanna serve you, baby)
Anything you want, just let me cater to you
(Anything you ever want, ever need, yeah)
Inspire me from the heart
Can't nothing tear us apart
(I don't care what my mama say, daddy. say, no)
You're all I want in a man
I put my life in your hands
I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
Anything you want, I wanna cater to you