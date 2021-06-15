Why are Gen Z trying to cancel the Destiny's Child song 'Cater 2 U'?

15 June 2021, 15:41

Why are Gen Z trying to cancel Cater 2 U?
Why are Gen Z trying to cancel Cater 2 U? Picture: Getty

Michelle Williams has taken to Instagram to defend against attempts to cancel Destiny's Child's hit song 'Cater 2 U'.

Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams has come to the defence of the song 'Cater 2 U' after members of Gen Z have attempted to cancel the hit.

43 Mind Blowing Facts You Didn't Know About Beyoncé

Recently, there's been some criticism on Twitter aimed at some of the song's lyrical content. Here's why people are calling for the classic to be cancelled.

  1. Why are Gen Z trying to cancel 'Cater 2 U'?

    Social media users came online to criticise the R&B hit, claiming the lyrics oppose feminism - and can even be compared to slavery.

    The 2004 hit describes how the women plan to care for their men with lyrics such as, "Let me feed you, let me run your bathwater, whatever you desire", and, "My life would be purposeless without you".

    However, Gen Z have decided that these are not the type of things a woman should be doing for her man in 2021.

    Twitter users have described the songs lyrics as "slavery".
    Twitter users have described the songs lyrics as "slavery". Picture: Twitter: @slimtxm
    Some tweeters have decided the song is anti-feminist
    Some tweeters are making jokes about the song being anti-feminist. Picture: Twitter: @beyoncefanacct

  2. How have fans reacted to the attempts to cancel the song?

    Denstiny's Child fans have had a lot to say in response to those trying to cancel the bop.

    One fan says, "I will NOT be canceling Cater 2 U. That’s my ted talk.".

    Another simply tweeted, "cater 2 u: on feminism: off", and one twitter user says, "I’m sorry feminism is gonna just have to take the L on this one"

  3. How has Destiny's Child reacted to attempts to cancel Cater 2 U?

    Destiny's Child band member Michelle Williams has posted a video on Instagram about the attempts to cancel her group's hit.

    The singer used a cartoon filter and joked, "My name is Merleen and I heard that y’all wanna cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child?" she said with a cartoon filter on her face.

    She continued to address the claims that the song should be cancelled, saying, "Oh honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to and you gave your little pearls to swine, don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child!"

    The group released the song in 2004
    The group released the song in 2004. Picture: Getty

  4. Check out the songs full lyrics below:

    [Verse 1: Beyoncé]
    Baby, I see you workin' hard
    I wanna let you know I'm proud
    Let you know that I admire what you do
    Don't know if I need to reassure you
    My life would be purposeless without you (Yeah)
    If I want it (Have it)
    When I ask you (You provide it)
    You inspire me to be better
    You challenge me for the better
    Baby, sit back and let me pour out my love letter

    [Verse 2: Beyoncé]
    Let me help you
    Take off your shoes
    Untie your shoe strings
    Take off your cuff links
    What you wanna eat, boo? (Yeah)
    Let me feed you
    Let me run your bathwater
    Whatever your desire, I'll supply ya
    Sing you a song
    Turn the game on
    I'll brush your hair
    Help you put your durag on
    Want a foot-rub? (Yeah, yeah)
    You want a manicure?
    Baby, I'm yours, I wanna cater to you, boy

    [Chorus: Beyoncé]
    Let me cater to you
    'Cause, baby, this is your day
    Do anything for my man
    Baby, you blow me away
    I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
    Anything you want, just let me cater to you
    Inspire me from the heart
    Can't nothin' tear us apart
    You're all I want in a man
    I put my life in your hands
    I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
    Anything you want, I wanna cater to you

    [Verse 3: Kelly Rowland]
    Baby, I'm happy you're home
    Let me hold you in my arms
    I just wanna take the stress away from you
    Making sure that I'm doin' my part (Oh)
    Boy, is there something you need me to do? (Oh-oh)
    If you want it (Have it)
    Say the word (And I'll try it)
    I know whatever, I'm not fulfillin'
    Another woman is willin'
    I'm gonna fulfill your mind, body and spirit
    I promise ya (Promise ya)
    I'll keep myself up (Up)
    Remain the same chick (Yeah)
    You fell in love with (Yeah)
    I'll keep it tight, I'll keep my figure right
    I'll keep my hair fixed, keep rockin' the hottest outfits
    When you come home late, tap me on my shoulder, I'll roll over
    Baby, I heard you, I'm here to serve you (And I'm lovin' it)
    If it's love you need to give it is my joy
    All I wanna do, is cater to you, boy

    [Chorus: Beyoncé]
    Let me cater to you
    'Cause, baby, this is your day
    Do anything for my man
    Baby, you blow me away
    I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
    Anything you want, just let me cater to you
    Inspire me from the heart
    Can't nothing tear us apart
    You're all I want in a man
    I put my life in your hands
    I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
    Anything you want, I wanna cater to you

    [Verse 3: Michelle Williams]
    I wanna give you my breath, my strength, my will to you
    (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
    That's the least I can do
    Let me cater to you
    Through the good, the bad (The bad)
    The ups and the downs (Ups and downs)
    I'll still be here for you
    Let me cater to you
    Cause you're beautiful (you're beautiful)
    I love the way you are (you are)
    Fulfill your every desire
    Your wish is my command (Your wish, command)
    I wanna cater to my man
    Your heart (Your heart)
    So pure, your love shines through (Shines through)
    The darkness, we'll get through
    (So much) So much of me is you (Is you)
    I wanna cater to my man

    [Chorus: Beyoncé]
    Let me cater to you
    'Cause, baby, this is your day
    Anything for you, man
    Baby, you blow me away
    I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
    (I just wanna serve you, baby)
    Anything you want, just let me cater to you
    (Anything you ever want, ever need, yeah)
    Inspire me from the heart
    Can't nothing tear us apart
    (I don't care what my mama say, daddy. say, no)
    You're all I want in a man
    I put my life in your hands
    I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more
    Anything you want, I wanna cater to you

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What is a brain aneurysm and what happened to Dr Dre?

What is a brain aneurysm and what happened to Dr Dre?

Dr Dre

Post Malone new teeth diamond fangs: Price, surgery procedure, dentist, photos & more

Post Malone new teeth diamond fangs: Price, surgery procedure, dentist, photos & more
Is Skyler Knight related to Suge? Fan theories suggest she's the music executive's daughter

Is Skyler Knight related to Suge? Fan theories suggest she's the music executive's daughter
Asian Doll and King Von

Asian Doll responds to King Von's sister confirming he's having a baby with another woman

Trending

Is King Von the father of Skyler Knight's baby?

Is King Von the father of Skyler Knight's baby?

Malu, Central Cee and Swae Lee

Malu Trevejo dating history: from Central Cee to Swae Lee

Rapper Swae Lee and Singer Malu Trejevo

Swae Lee and Malu Trevejo 'confirm' dating rumours with cosy photos
Michael Costello claims Chrissy Teigen's alleged bullying made him suicidal.

Michael Costello claims Chrissy Teigen's alleged bullying made him suicidal
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflick appear to have reignited their romance

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck confirm reunion as they share first steamy kiss in public