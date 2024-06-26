Davido's Wife Chioma Rowland: Age, Where she's from & wedding details

By Anna Suffolk

Who is Davido's wife Chioma Rowland, do they have any kids together and what is her age?

Davido has got people talking on social media after sharing the news he has married his longtime sweetheart Chioma Rowland in June 2024.

The couple have been together since 2018, and proposed to Chioma in 2019. The hashtag #Chivido2024 has been going viral after the pair announced they had celebrated their wedding in Nigeria.

So, who is Davido's wife Chioma Rowland, how old is she, do they have any kids together and what is her Nigerian heritage? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Chioma Rowland and how old is she?

Chioma Rowland is a professional chef and influencer, with over 4 million Instagram followers.

She was born on April 30, 1995, making her currently 29-years-old.

On her most recent birthday, Davido praised Chioma on his social media, saying: "Happy birthday to my Queen !!! Your strength and grace lift me every day! Thank you for always being my rock and helping me shut out all the noise with your love."

What is Chioma Rowland's Nigerian heritage? Her Igbo tribe roots explained

According to Pulse Nigeria, Chioma is from the Eastern Heartland state, Imo and was born in Owerri in Nigeria.

In an Instagram live, Davido revealed that marrying a woman from Igbo ancestry is no walk in the park.

“E no easy. E no easy to marry Igbo woman. Igbo woman, e no easy,” he stated. The Igbo population in Nigeria is around 18%, and is the largest ethnic group in SE Nigeria.

Do Davido and Chioma Rowland have any children?

The 33-year-old 'Unavailable' singer and his wife Chioma had three children together, a boy named David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr, and twins born in 2023.

Ifeanyi tragically drowned in the family swimming pool in October 2022 at the age of three, with Davido taking a break after this incident.

He said in an interview with Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori that he had "time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time, and time to make music again."