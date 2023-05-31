DaniLeigh arrested and charged with DUI after alleged hit and run

31 May 2023, 10:29

DaniLeigh arrested and charged with DUI after alleged hit and run
DaniLeigh arrested and charged with DUI after alleged hit and run. Picture: Getty

The singer, who shares a child with DaBaby, has since been released on $9,500 bond, reports claim.

DaniLeigh was reportedly arrested and charged with DUI in Miami Beach following an alleged hit-and-run incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison for drug offences

The 28-year-old singer was taken into custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after trying to flee the scene of the crash, reports claim.

DaniLeigh was arrested in Miami in the early hours of Tuesday morning, reports claim.
DaniLeigh was arrested in Miami in the early hours of Tuesday morning, reports claim. Picture: Getty

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, DaniLeigh - whose real name is Danielle Curiel - allegedly hit a man on a moped while driving a car under the influence of alcohol.

Witnesses said she was driving fast and 'dragged the vehicle for about a block' while people were trying to get her attention, but she kept going, the report states.

DaniLeigh shares a daughter named Velour with rapper DaBaby.
DaniLeigh shares a daughter named Velour with rapper DaBaby. Picture: Getty

After being pulled over and failing several sobriety tests, she was arrested and booked on three felony charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and injuring a person while driving under the influence.

Curiel was held in jail from 8:16 a.m until 11:45 a.m., when she was released on a $9,500 bond.

The unnamed victim reportedly sustained two non-life-threatening injuries: a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

DaniLeigh is yet to publicly address the incident.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Beyonce

Kim Kardashian sparks relationship rumours with 'mystery man'

Kim Kardashian sparks relationship rumours with 'mystery man'

Kendall Jenner shocks in sheer nipple pastie mini dress

Kendall Jenner shocks in sheer nipple pastie mini dress

The Kardashians Season Three: Everything We Know So Far

The Kardashians Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

Trending

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to YG

Megan Thee Stallion dating history

Megan Thee Stallion dating history: from Pardison Fontaine to Romelu Lukaku

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she is 'officially done' with IVF

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she is 'officially done' with IVF

Who is Ice Spice? Age, Real Name, Songs & Collaborations

Who is Ice Spice? Age, Real Name, Songs & Collaborations

Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison for drug offences

Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison for drug offences

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100