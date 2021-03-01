Golden Globes 2021: Daniel Kaluuya thanks C Biz during award acceptance speech

Daniel Kaluuya thanks C Biz during his Golden Globes Award acceptance speech. Picture: Getty/instagram

The actor gave a special shout out to the London rapper during his speech at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.

Daniel Kaluuya won the award for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at The Golden Globes 2021.

During his award acceptance speech, the 32-year-old actor, who won an award on his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, gave thanks to London rapper C Biz.

While Kaluuya's awkward zoom delay at the beginning of his speech was a huge talking point, so did his mention he Harrow native rapper.

Kaluuya also quoted late Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in 2019, during his speech.

"Hey... you did me dirty! You're doing me dirty! You're doing me dirty! You're doing me dirty!" he joked, after his sound was muted.

"Am I on? Is this on? Is this on? Alright, cool, can you hear me now? Alright, cool, we got this. We're cool."

Daniel Kaluuya wins award at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards 2021. Picture: Getty

Kaluuya then went on to thank the HFPA and his family and friends for their continued support. The actor also gave a special shout out to C Biz, and his 2016 song "The Game's Mine".

"I used to listen to a song before every speech, so I'd like to thank C Biz for making "The Game's Mine".

The star also thanked Judas and the Black Messiah's "incredible cast" and crew, saying: "It takes a village to raise a film."

"This took it out of me," Kaluuya added. "I gave everything. Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, 'We're here to give 'til we're empty'.

C Biz released his track "The Game's Mine" in 2016. Picture: Instagram

Kaluuya said playing Hampton "taught me about myself, and made me grow as a man, and I appreciate it with all my heart... there's a lot of information about how he died, but I hope you people out there will grow and learn about how incredibly he lived".

"Thank you so much for this honour."

He then raised a glass of champagne to his fellow nominees, saying: "I appreciate you guys... I can't believe I'm on a Zoom with Bill Murray, man, that's mad." at the end of his speech.

Kaluuya is also known for his roles in 'Get Out' and 'Black Panther'.

Who is C Biz?

London, Harrow rapper C. Biz, born David Osadebay, rose to fame with the release of his "The Game's Mine" track in 2016.

That same year, C Biz was arrested and charged with murder, but was acquitted of the crime in 2017. The rapper later released the song "Fresh Out", addressing his wrongful charge.