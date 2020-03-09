DaBaby speaks out after footage of rapper slapping a woman at a nightclub surfaces

North Carolina rapper DaBaby has responded after a video of him hitting a female fan goes viral.

DaBaby has taken to Instagram to apologise, after a video of the rapper hitting a female fan went viral over the weekend.

The video quickly circulated online, which saw DaBaby passing through a crowd at Tampa, Florida nightclub Whiskey North.

The 28-year-old rapper was allegedly hit in the face by a female fan's phone who was recording him with flash.

On Sunday (Mar 8) DaBaby insisted on having the woman identified and obtaining an alternate angle of the altercation so his lawyers can be prepared.

The rapper even offered $10,000 to whoever could provide him with an alternate angle, to show the fans phone hitting him in his face,

#Dababy really just said all genders equal...no fux given! After he slaps female fan for putting her phone camera too close! pic.twitter.com/uWHk3ZINIu — Raphouse Tv (@RaphouseT) March 8, 2020

However, after finding reflecting on the incident, DaBaby took to his Instagram story to issue a public apology.

The "Suge" rapper began “I do sincerely apologize,” he said. “I do. I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone..."

He continued "But you know, keep in mind, I couldn’t see you because you got the flash this close to me. Which is OK, it’s no problem... But fans—how many people know how to zoom in?"

"Just zoom in instead of popping me in the motherf**kin’ eye with the phone."

But I do apologize that there was a female on the other end... I think by this time, you know it’s a well known fact that male or female, I would’ve responded the same exact way.”

DaBaby ended his apology and invited the woman he slapped to be "flewed out" to meet him in person.

He claimed he wanted to have an "adult conversation" so he can apologize face-to-face.