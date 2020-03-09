DaBaby speaks out after footage of rapper slapping a woman at a nightclub surfaces

9 March 2020, 10:37 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 10:40

DaBaby responds after video of rapper slapping a female fan goes viral
DaBaby responds after video of rapper slapping a female fan goes viral. Picture: Getty/Instagram

North Carolina rapper DaBaby has responded after a video of him hitting a female fan goes viral.

DaBaby has taken to Instagram to apologise, after a video of the rapper hitting a female fan went viral over the weekend.

DaBaby denies cheating on baby mama after she exposes his secret unborn child

The video quickly circulated online, which saw DaBaby passing through a crowd at Tampa, Florida nightclub Whiskey North.

The 28-year-old rapper was allegedly hit in the face by a female fan's phone who was recording him with flash.

On Sunday (Mar 8) DaBaby insisted on having the woman identified and obtaining an alternate angle of the altercation so his lawyers can be prepared.

The rapper even offered $10,000 to whoever could provide him with an alternate angle, to show the fans phone hitting him in his face,

However, after finding reflecting on the incident, DaBaby took to his Instagram story to issue a public apology.

The "Suge" rapper began “I do sincerely apologize,” he said. “I do. I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone..."

He continued "But you know, keep in mind, I couldn’t see you because you got the flash this close to me. Which is OK, it’s no problem... But fans—how many people know how to zoom in?"

"Just zoom in instead of popping me in the motherf**kin’ eye with the phone."

But I do apologize that there was a female on the other end... I think by this time, you know it’s a well known fact that male or female, I would’ve responded the same exact way.”

DaBaby ended his apology and invited the woman he slapped to be "flewed out" to meet him in person.

He claimed he wanted to have an "adult conversation" so he can apologize face-to-face. 

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest DaBaby News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Post Malone has denied using drugs after his recent performances concerned fans.

Post Malone responds to drug abuse claims after bizarre stage behaviour concerns fans
XXXTentacion's friend DJ Scheme talks on Drake copying XXXTentacion's flow

XXXTentacion's friend addresses claims Drake stole late rapper's flow

Drake

Drake has been exposed for trying to date two women at the same time

Drake 'exposed' for trying to date Melyssa Ford & Toccara Jones at the same time

Drake

Fresh Island 2020 announce Burna Boy and Fivio Foreign

Fresh Island 2020: Burna Boy and Fivio Foreign join Wizkid & more on line up

Tickets

Trending

Khloe dropped some laughing emojis on Tristan's latest snap.

Khloe Kardashian posts cheeky reaction to Tristan Thompson's topless workout photo
Meek Mill responds to claims he liked a post aimed at Kenneth Petty after his arrest

Meek Mill claps back at claims he "liked a post" about Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s arrest
Chyna claims Rob's mental health is affecting his ability to care for Dream, 3.

Rob Kardashian responds after ex Blac Chyna claims he's "suicidal" and "won't leave the house"
Stormzy wins 'Hip Hop or R&B' award at The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards 2020: Stormzy wins 'Best Hip Hop or R&B Award'
Aitch wins the 'Rising Star Award' at The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards 2020: Aitch wins 'Rising Star Award'