DaBaby denies cheating on baby mama after she exposes his secret unborn child

DaBaby has confirmed that he is expecting a child after his baby mama exposed him. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper DaBaby has confirmed that he is expecting a child with another woman, however, denies cheating on his baby mama, Meme.

DaBaby has been in the headlines recently, after his baby mama exposed him on Instagram, claiming he cheated on her and had a baby with another woman.

However, the "BOP" rapper confirmed reports claiming that he has a baby on the way, but also claimed that he did not cheat on the mother of his 2-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday (Feb 11) the 28-year old rappers long term girlfriend MeMe, exposed the rappers texts with another woman, who is carrying his child.

MeMe also shared a video, where she says that he’s been “policing” her and he responded "yup because my child's mother is not gonna police me".

The rappers baby mama wrote “Your Favorite Rapper Is The Number 1 Capper” on her Instagram Story. “Don’t Believe Half Of What Social Media Is Showing You.”

DaBaby took to Instagram to express his views and clear up the drama, where he refused to “feed negative attention” out of respect for his daughter.

In the instagram video, DaBaby said “As a parent, I would never want to set that example for my child,” he said.

“I would never want my child to ever be able to look back and see that. I would never even invite y’all into my child’s world.”

DaBaby responds to baby mama exposing him on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“When my new-coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together, shawty was not with me, living with me, was not fucking with me in any way, shape, or form,” he said.

“We wasn’t together at the time so don’t be fooled. The information that y’all was given today was information that has been out there. It was just kept off the internet as it should have been.”

Meme took to Instagram stories and continued to address the situation after DaBaby admitted that he is expecting a child.

She wrote "I've been asking god to show me the people who aren't for me and he did just that."

DaBaby baby mama speaks out on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She later wrote “A ‘Man’ would never try to disable a woman, but uplift her,” she wrote. “A lil boy wants to control and take advantage of women. Let’s drop facts.”

