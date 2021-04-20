DaBaby slammed over "disrespectful" comments on flight attendant's hair

The "Masterpiece" rapper has come under fire after poking fun at a flight attendants hair in a viral video.

DaBaby has received backlash online after a video of him dissing a flight attendants hair went viral.

On Saturday (Apr 17) the Charlotte rapper posted a video to Instagram Stories shaming a flight attendant for her hairstyle.

In the clip, DaBaby and a group of people are sitting on a plane as he records a flight attendant walking down the aisle, poking fun at her appearance.

The caption read: “We ain’t finna act like she ain’t just jump outta bed.”

In the video, DaBaby can be heard saying “We gon’ pay all that for the flight, you gon’ comb your hair,” directly to the flight attendant.

“That’s the least you can do. Bottom line" he added.

DaBaby has received backlash after mocking a flight attendants hair. Picture: Getty

DaBaby received backlash on social media after the video went viral on blog sites. One fan took to Instagram and wrote "She’s there to do her job, not be your eye candy," said one commenter.

"This isn’t funny at all," another user wrote.

Another user added "She is a working woman, you don’t know her and to comment on a woman’s appearance. You don’t know what she had going on this morning."

A Twitter user wrote "The way people mistreat service workers will always say so much more about them than they realize. This is disgusting."

See other fan reactions to the video DaBaby shared below.

The way I would file a lawsuit against the dababy for recording me without my consent if I was the flight attendant pic.twitter.com/qHjo4eeY4C — Shends (@JShendsley) April 19, 2021

dababy real weird for talking about that flight attendant like he didn’t use to walk around charlotte with a big ass diaper on 😭😭😭😭😭 — fatimata 🤝 (@kabafatimata) April 19, 2021

What am I doing? I’m crying thinking about the flight attendant DaBaby made fun of. Just thinking about her. — Natalie (@Natalie_Tague) April 19, 2021

DaBaby is so lame for talking to that flight attendant like that — ape (@abathingapril) April 19, 2021

as someone in the service industry- this is a true judgement of character. judge those around you not on their looks, but how they treat you and others. DaBaby is the headass that needs to be checked, not the flight attendant. https://t.co/W47O6FzLqj — mikey (@imrllytired) April 19, 2021