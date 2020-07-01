DaBaby and DaniLeigh 'confirm' dating rumours with cryptic bed photo

DaBaby and DaniLeigh have seemingly confirmed their romance in a new photo posted by Dani. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Find My Way' rapper has been romantically linked to 'Easy' singer DaniLeigh for several months.

DaBaby and R&B singer DaniLeigh have been romantically linked over the last few months, and her latest photo has appeared to confirm the rumours.

The 'Easy' hitmaker, 25, shared a photo of herself in bed this week, her arm stretched above her head holding the hand of a heavily tattooed mystery man beside her. She even added a purple heart emoji for good measure.

DaniLeigh shared a photo of herself in bed holding the hand of her mystery man, supposedly DaBaby. Picture: Instagram

However, fans will know that his identity may not be such a mystery after all. DaniLeigh and 'Find My Way' rapper DaBaby, 28, were spotted holding hands in Beverly Hills during an outing last week.

Despite neither party confirming the relationship, all signs lead to romance between the pair. However, the situation has been shrouded in drama since the rumours started, specifically when it comes to the mother of DaBaby's child, MeMe.

Back in March, MeMe and DaniLeigh got into an online spat. MeMe called DaniLeigh "obsessed" and accused her of blocking her, and the pair exchanged a series of shady sub-tweets.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby have been rumoured to be dating for several months. Picture: Instagram

DaBaby is thought to be the mystery man in DaniLeigh's picture. Picture: Instagram

They haven't engaged on social media since, but MeMe did jump on Instagram Live last week after rumours of DaBaby and Dani's romance began swirling again.

"I really didn't come here to talk about what the f*** y'all want me to talk about 'cause it ain't nothin' to talk about," MeMe said.

"We're living our best life. We're living our best life! Ya heard me? Fa real, fa real. Mama been that. Mama gon' always be that. And I'm good. And y'all, uh uh."