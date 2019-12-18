Cyn Santana breaks down rewatching Joe Budden proposal: "I really wanted my family"

18 December 2019, 18:07

Cyn Santana gets emotional rewatching Joe Budden proposing to her
Cyn Santana gets emotional rewatching Joe Budden proposing to her. Picture: Getty

Love & Hip-Hop New York star Cyn Santana gets emotional on set after rewatching her famous public proposal from Joe Budden.

Cyn Santana recently watched back the famous time when Joe Budden proposed to her during Love & Hip-Hop New York this time last year.

Joe Budden mocked after ex's Tahiry & Cyn Santana join LHHNY cast

Budden publicly proposed to Cyn during a live broadcast of his podcast with Rory and Mal.The moment was captured by Love & Hip Hop cameras. Since then, the pair split and called off their engagement.

When we speaking with Tiffany "New York" Pollard about her split from Joe, Cyn said it was a decision she had to make for her future. "I did what was best for my mental health, for my peace, and for me and my son," she stated.

"Basically, let's just sat that I'm probably the happiest that I've ever been. And that was probably the best decision I've made in my entire life in the 26 years I've been living on this earth. The best decision I made was leaving that relationship, and my son and I are amazing."

However, while watching back footage of Joe's proposal recently along with loving highlights of their relationship, Cyn changed her tune. The L&HH star became so emotional that she walked off set.

While she walked off, her audio mix was still attached to her. Cyn can be heard crying as a producer tells her, "It's okay." The producer then offers her a hug as Cyn continues to cry. "It's so hard," she said between tears. "I really wanted my family." 

The producer told her, "You can still work on your family." Cyn replied, "It's not the same. I'm not going back out there." However, Cyn returned to set after a while.

"It's been a year since this," she said.

Cyn continued "That was just a really beautiful moment for me. I'm sad and disappointed and...it's just hard. It's hard when you really want things to work and they're not working on your time or according to your plan."

She added "I got faith and hope for days and years and at the end of the day, that's the father of my son. Family is super important to me. It's different now." Watch the video above.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Cyn Santana and Joe Budden News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tekashi 6ix9ine: how long will the rapper get in jail ?

Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to 24 months in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine sentencng live feed

Tekashi 6ix9ine sentencing: live feed from inside the courtroom

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Suge Knight's daughter shares photo from jail visit

Suge Knight's "heartwarming" Christmas jail photo showcases new look alongside daughter
Kim Kardashian responds to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engagement rumours

Kim Kardashian reveals Kylie Jenner "bought ring herself" after sparking engagement rumours

Trending

ASAP Rocky furious after boxer shorts thrown on stage

ASAP Rocky calls out "maniac" after boxer shorts thrown on stage
Tekashi 6ix9ine victims beg judge ahead of sentencing

Tekashi 6ix9ine sentencing: victims' “emotional distress” revealed in statements to judge

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Michael Jackson wanted to collaborate with The Game and 50 Cent

The Game reveals Michael Jackson asked him to squash 50 Cent beef for collaboration

50 Cent

50 Cent trolls Jay-Z and Kanye West's reunion photo on Instagram

50 Cent trolls Jay-Z & Kanye West's "awkward" reunion photo with savage meme

50 Cent

Tommy Egan, Ghost and Kanan

Power Season 6: release date, cast, trailer & everything you need to know