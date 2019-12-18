Cyn Santana breaks down rewatching Joe Budden proposal: "I really wanted my family"

Cyn Santana gets emotional rewatching Joe Budden proposing to her. Picture: Getty

Love & Hip-Hop New York star Cyn Santana gets emotional on set after rewatching her famous public proposal from Joe Budden.

Cyn Santana recently watched back the famous time when Joe Budden proposed to her during Love & Hip-Hop New York this time last year.

Budden publicly proposed to Cyn during a live broadcast of his podcast with Rory and Mal.The moment was captured by Love & Hip Hop cameras. Since then, the pair split and called off their engagement.

When we speaking with Tiffany "New York" Pollard about her split from Joe, Cyn said it was a decision she had to make for her future. "I did what was best for my mental health, for my peace, and for me and my son," she stated.

"Basically, let's just sat that I'm probably the happiest that I've ever been. And that was probably the best decision I've made in my entire life in the 26 years I've been living on this earth. The best decision I made was leaving that relationship, and my son and I are amazing."

However, while watching back footage of Joe's proposal recently along with loving highlights of their relationship, Cyn changed her tune. The L&HH star became so emotional that she walked off set.

While she walked off, her audio mix was still attached to her. Cyn can be heard crying as a producer tells her, "It's okay." The producer then offers her a hug as Cyn continues to cry. "It's so hard," she said between tears. "I really wanted my family."

The producer told her, "You can still work on your family." Cyn replied, "It's not the same. I'm not going back out there." However, Cyn returned to set after a while.

"It's been a year since this," she said.

Cyn continued "That was just a really beautiful moment for me. I'm sad and disappointed and...it's just hard. It's hard when you really want things to work and they're not working on your time or according to your plan."

She added "I got faith and hope for days and years and at the end of the day, that's the father of my son. Family is super important to me. It's different now." Watch the video above.