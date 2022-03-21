Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and more announced for Concert For Ukraine

Snow Patrol, Emeli Sandé and Gregory Porter are also among the performers announced for the fundraiser event.

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Snow Patrol and Gregory Porter are the first artists to be announced for Concert For Ukraine, the two-hour fundraiser event raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine on Tuesday 29th March.

As announced last week, ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Media & Entertainment group Global to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, which will also raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The concert will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham and tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday 22nd March) via www.theticketfactory.com.

Further artist announcements will be made in the coming days.

The live show is to be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and is produced by Livewire Pictures. Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast. Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night with a show across the Heart and Capital networks – the first simulcast for an event of such importance. The two-hour show will feature key performance moments, interviews and backstage atmosphere from the artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.

Camila Cabello said: “My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organizations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Emeli Sandé commented, “I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis. Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event, which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.The broadcast will combine music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

How To Donate

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently. Thirteen of the DEC’s 15 members are either responding or planning to respond in Ukraine or in neighbouring countries and will receive funds from this appeal. Some may work through trusted local partners. They are Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK and World Vision UK.

