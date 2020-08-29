Chadwick Boseman: Black Panther star dead, aged 43 following cancer battle

Chadwick Boseman dies aged 43 after four year cancer battle. Picture: Getty

Actor Chadwick Boseman has died at age 43, following a fight against colon cancer.

By Tiana Williams

American actor Chadwick Boseman, who is best known for his role in the hit Marvel superhero franchise Black Panther has died of cancer. He was 43.

On Friday (Aug 31) Boseman's publicist, Nicki Fioravante, stated that he died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side.

In a statement released by his family, it was revealed that Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago.

The families statement read: "“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said.

The statement continued: “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilsons Ma Raineys Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

"It was the honour of his career to bring King TChalla to life in Black Panther.” See full statement below.

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis. However, fans began to worry after seeing the star's dramatic weight loss in a video he posted back in April.

It is believed that Boseman married singer Taylor Simon Ledward earlier this year. The couple had no children together.

Boseman paid tribute to his long term partner Ledward in his acceptance speech at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

He said: “Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”

The 43-year-old actor played real-life figures including baseball great Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42, and singer James Brown in 2014's Get on Up.

Boseman is most known however, for his starring role in Black Panther. In the film, Boseman plays T'Challa, the ruler of Wakanda, a thriving, fictional African nation with the upmost advanced technology.

Chadwick Boseman wins 'Outstanding Actor' award in a Motion Picture for 'Black Panther' at the NAACP Image Awards. Picture: Getty

Black Panther earned a whopping $1.3 billion US dollars (£973m) at cinemas worldwide. Aside from the profit, the film was widely celebrated as a cultural signifier for bringing on change.

The film was highly celebrated for having a largely black cast and a black director, Ryan Coogler. Last year, Boseman said that the film had changed what it means to be "young, gifted and black".

Black Panther was the first superhero film to get a nomination for 'best picture' at the Oscars.

Boseman also played the same role in other Marvel films Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

A sequel is reportedly due to come out in 2022, with Boseman set to return to our screens.

Rest in Power Chadwick Boseman. Wishing all your loved ones well.