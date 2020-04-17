Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman leaves fans concerned over dramatic weight loss

Chadwick Boseman reveals his new appearance on Instagram. Picture: Getty

American actor Chadwick Boseman has worried his fans after making a video appearance, showing his dramatic weight loss on Instagram.

The Black Panther star appeared to have dramatically slimmed down as he spoke to fans in the clip.

Boseman went on Instagram to give his thoughts on Jackie Robinson day, with reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 42-year-old actor urged his fans to support charity Operation, which is helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Boseman sported a different look, from a grown out beard and a baseball cap, fans all pointed towards his weight loss.

In the Instagram Live comments, fans began started asking if he had lost weight for a movie role as they wanted an explanation to his noticeably drastic weight loss.

TheShadeRoom picked up on his video and reposted it on their page. Many fans flooded the comments section with concern.

One fan wrote "Why are you looking so thin??", while another wrote "What’s the role he playing ?".

Some fans suggested Chadwick's weight loss could be down to his latest role in Netflix's The Black Child TV series, where the actor plays the role of a slave.

Chadwick debuts his new look on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In a past interview with Variety, Chadwick spoke about dieting for the first Blank Panther movie.

He said: "At first, I was eating a lot of meat, and then I felt like it was too much for the amount of energy we needed to extend every day."So my diet became more vegetarian as we went along. It's a lot of eating because there's a lot of physical activity.

"The character has to have a lot of agility. It's like when you see a boxer and he looks like he put on weight, but he actually dropped weight."

Chadwick Boseman is known for his portrayal of T'Challa in Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (since 2016), particularly in Black Panther(2018).

He's also starred in as Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.