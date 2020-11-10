Wendy Williams says Donald Trump has the ‘right to challenge election results’

Talk show host Wendy Williams has voiced her opinion on Donald Trump seeking to investigate the 2020 US election results.

Wendy Williams has expressed her thoughts on Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud, which has stirred controversy around the 2020 election results.

Last week, Trump lost the US presidential election to his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Since the results were announced, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the results were fraudulent. He has also refused to concede.

Donald Trump has claimed that he's planning on taking legal action in major states where he significantly has less votes than Biden. However, Trump has not provided any evidence of his allegations.

Trump has reportedly filed lawsuits in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, where there were talks of the counting process being fraudulent.

Wendy Williams took to her popular talk show to reveal her current thoughts on the election. The 56-year-old media personality said that she believes Trump deserves his recount.

“I do believe that Donald Trump, our president, has every right to investigate," said Wendy.

Wendy continued "If he feels this election was stolen from him, then he has the right."

"He and his chief counsel, Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who have been on TV all weekend long explaining what’s going to happen, then he has the right" the talk show host told her audience.

She added, “Just, Mr. President, if I can ask one favor of you on behalf of all of us: Don’t hold the process up too much. We must move on with our lives.”

Last week on Election Day, Wendy hosted her show with a t-shirt which read 'vote or die' while discussing Lil Wayne and Lil Pump's support of Trump.

However, she did not make it clear who she was planning to support. Watch the clip above.

