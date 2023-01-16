Who is Amber Jepson? Age, Instagram of Michael B. Jordan's love interest revealed
16 January 2023, 14:48
Here's everything we know about the Creed actor's rumoured girlfriend.
Word on the street is that actor Michael B. Jordan is reportedly seeing British model Amber Jepson.
Following his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022, MBJ has been publicly single until now.
The pair are rumoured to be in the 'early stages' of their relationship, and here's everything we know about the model.
Who is Amber Jepson?
Amber is a Manchester-based model, who has worked with the likes of JD, I Saw It First and various clothing and beauty brands.
The blonde bombshell is 5'6 and is signed to modelling agency Boss.
She previously dated Emir Sejdic, although it is not known how long for.
How old is she?
Amber was born on June 17, 1996, which makes her currently 26-years-old.
Her star sign is a Gemini.
What is Amber's Instagram?
Amber can be found on Instagram with the handle @amberjepson.
At the time of writing, she boasts nearly 300,000 followers on the social media platform.
Amber's Instagram features outfit inspiration, beauty tips and travel pictures to places such as Dubai and Mykonos, Greece.