Kylie Jenner slammed for promoting makeup during election night

Jenner was labelled "selfish" and "tone deaf" for promoting her cosmetics line during the US election.

Kylie Jenner faced major backlash last night (4 Nov) for promoting her Kylie Cosmetics line during election night.

The 23-year-old reality star was quickly criticised by social media users after posting a tweet advertising her makeup collection with older sister Kendall, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday.

"Happy birthday sister - the Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits!" wrote Jenner.

happy birthday sister 🖤 the Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits! only on https://t.co/bDaiohhXCV ✨ pic.twitter.com/JGflcsRSh1 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 4, 2020

However, fans were left unimpressed by the move, accusing her of being selfish and tone deaf for promoting a makeup collection during election night, as the race for presidency between Trump and Biden continued to dominate social media.

One wrote, "did you really just tweet about your business???? idk if youre aware but there is an ELECTION tonight."

"Not her trying to make money while the rest of the country (and quite frankly the world) is in a panic because we’re in the middle of one of the biggest modern day presidential elections," said another.

Another wrote, "I mean, I’m sorry but I don’t really care. The country is in a pandemic and the state of our leadership is being decided at this very moment. I usually care more but this seems super self absorbed. The constant flaunt of privilege makes me nauseous."

did you really just tweet about your business???? idk if youre aware but there is an ELECTION tonight. — Lo (@Lauren_Schaferr) November 4, 2020

this is so selfish and tonedeaf rn — ophelia🐈 (@astralophelia) November 4, 2020

I mean, I’m sorry but I don’t really care. The country is in a pandemic and the state of our leadership is being decided at this very moment. I usually care more but this seems super self absorbed. The constant flaunt of privilege makes me nauseous. — Frida Fan (@FridaKahloFan) November 4, 2020

not her trying to make money while the rest of the country (and quite frankly the world) is in a panic because we’re in the middle of one of the biggest modern day presidential elections — 🕊 (@voguepearls) November 4, 2020

Could you be anymore selfish rn — Cath🏳️‍🌈🦒 (@SwiftieLilMix) November 4, 2020

Jenner is yet to respond to the backlash.

Back in September, the mother-of-one did encourage her 200 million Instagram followers to vote, which reportedly saw the use of Vote.org's voter registration and verification tool increase by 80%.

In the caption of a sun-soaked bikini photo, Jenner wrote, "but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together" directing to the link in bio.

Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey told Fox News, "After Kylie Jenner's Instagram post, the surge in interactions with Vote.org's registration verification tool speaks to an energy among young Americans who want to make sure their voices are heard this election."