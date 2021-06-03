Kylie Jenner announces baby brand, Kylie Baby

Picture: Instagram

The reality TV star launched her new baby brand with the help of her daughter, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner has quietly announced the launch of her new baby brand, Kylie Baby.

The cosmetics entrepreneur, 23, is expanding her ever-growing empire with her latest venture into baby products, announcing the new project with a little help from her daughter Stormi.

On Wednesday (3 Jun), Jenner posted an adorable photo of her three-year-old tot in the bath, tagging @kyliebaby.

Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

"Bath time with @kyliebaby," Kylie captioned the snap.

The verified account hasn't posted anything yet and has no profile picture, but already has over 450,000 followers, including Kylie herself and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kylie initially filed a trademark for the phrase 'Kylie Baby' back in 2019, with the application covering products including apparel, cribs, changing mats, bed linens, baby carriers, diapers, diaper bags, strollers, car seats, bottles, breast pumps, pacifiers, baby formula and more.

According to Forbes, the billionaire beauty maven has registered around 130 trademarks including 'Kylie Hair', 'Kylie Body', 'KylieCon' and 'Kylie Museum'.

Jenner's cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, launched at the end of 2015, followed by her skincare line Kylie Skin in mid-2019.