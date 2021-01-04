Kylie Jenner shows off $450k-a-month Aspen vacation home

The makeup mogul took a snowy New Year's trip with daughter Stormi, mother Kris and sister Kendall.

Kylie Jenner rang in the New Year in style.

The cosmetics brand owner, 23, jetted off to Aspen for a luxurious snow-filled getaway last week along with her daughter Stormi, 2, mother Kris, 65, and sister Kendall, 25.

Stormi's father and Kylie's ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, also joined the group for the celebrations, as did Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40, and family friend Fai Khadra, 29.

The vacation rental reportedly costs an eye-watering $450,000 per month - or $25,000 for daily rentals - and features its own bowling alley, home theatre and swimming pool.

The property, which was built in 2020, is reportedly on sale for a whopping $75 million.

During the trip, Kylie documented Stormi's snowboarding lessons and showed off her own skills on the board as she and Kendall zoomed down the mountains.

Jenner could be seen wearing snow gear from Moncler, whose Beverly Hills store Jenner was attacked outside of by anti-fur campaigners prior to her vacation.

The group was armed with megaphones and shouted at the mother-of-one as she left the store, allegedly screaming "Shame on you," "You're a monster," and "Animals are skinned alive", reports TMZ.