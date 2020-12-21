Kylie Jenner 'attacked' by anti-fur activists while shopping

21 December 2020, 12:33

Kylie Jenner 'attacked' by anti-fur activists while shopping.
Kylie Jenner 'attacked' by anti-fur activists while shopping. Picture: Getty

The reality TV star was met by animal rights activists while shopping in Beverly Hills.

Kylie Jenner was reportedly ambushed by a group of animal rights activists after a shopping spree over the weekend.

Kylie Jenner slammed for promoting makeup during election night

The cosmetics brand owner, 23, was leaving luxury fashion store Moncler in Beverly Hills on Saturday night when a group of anti-fur campaigners descended on her car.

Jenner was ambushed as she left Moncler in Beverly Hills.
Jenner was ambushed as she left Moncler in Beverly Hills. Picture: Getty
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has faced criticism for wearing real fur in the past.
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has faced criticism for wearing real fur in the past. Picture: Instagram

The group was armed with megaphones and shouted at the mother-of-one as she left the store, allegedly screaming "Shame on you," "You're a monster," and "Animals are skinned alive", reports TMZ.

Kylie's bodyguard reportedly attempted to remove one of the protestors as the really star tried to leave the scene in her Rolls-Royce.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has faced criticism for wearing real fur in the past.

Last December, she faced backlash when she and her best friend Stassie wore matching Foxy Leather coats by Saks Potts, which are made with fox-fur trim.
Last December, she faced backlash when she and her best friend Stassie wore matching Foxy Leather coats by Saks Potts, which are made with fox-fur trim. Picture: Instagram

Back in January, Jenner was slammed for wearing a pair of mink fur slippers, just hours after mourning the loss of animals in the disastrous Australian wildfires.

Last December, she faced backlash when she and her best friend Stassie wore matching Foxy Leather coats by Saks Potts, which are made with fox-fur trim.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kylie Jenner News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

QUIZ: Is it a Drake lyric or a Lil Wayne lyric?

QUIZ: Is it a Drake lyric or a Lil Wayne lyric?

Quizzes

Amelia Hamlin, 19, claps back at criticism of Scott Disick, 37, relationship.

Amelia Hamlin, 19, claps back at criticism of Scott Disick, 37, relationship
What is Drake’s son called?

What is Drake’s son called?

Drake

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2011 R&B songs?

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2011 R&B songs?

Quizzes

Trending

The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far

The best Dancehall songs of 2020

YNW Melly announces new album & teases jail release

YNW Melly announces new album & teases jail release

Eminem 'Darkness' lyrics meaning revealed

Eminem 'Darkness' lyrics meaning revealed

Eminem

T.I. says father time spent with his daughters is "thot prevention hours"

T.I. says father time spent with his daughters is "thot prevention hours"
Eminem 'Music To Be Murdered By Side B'

Eminem 'Music To Be Murdered By Side B': release date, tracklist, features & more

Eminem