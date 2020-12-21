Kylie Jenner 'attacked' by anti-fur activists while shopping

Picture: Getty

The reality TV star was met by animal rights activists while shopping in Beverly Hills.

Kylie Jenner was reportedly ambushed by a group of animal rights activists after a shopping spree over the weekend.

The cosmetics brand owner, 23, was leaving luxury fashion store Moncler in Beverly Hills on Saturday night when a group of anti-fur campaigners descended on her car.

Jenner was ambushed as she left Moncler in Beverly Hills. Picture: Getty

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has faced criticism for wearing real fur in the past. Picture: Instagram

The group was armed with megaphones and shouted at the mother-of-one as she left the store, allegedly screaming "Shame on you," "You're a monster," and "Animals are skinned alive", reports TMZ.

Kylie's bodyguard reportedly attempted to remove one of the protestors as the really star tried to leave the scene in her Rolls-Royce.

Last December, she faced backlash when she and her best friend Stassie wore matching Foxy Leather coats by Saks Potts, which are made with fox-fur trim. Picture: Instagram

Back in January, Jenner was slammed for wearing a pair of mink fur slippers, just hours after mourning the loss of animals in the disastrous Australian wildfires.

Last December, she faced backlash when she and her best friend Stassie wore matching Foxy Leather coats by Saks Potts, which are made with fox-fur trim.