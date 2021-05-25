Kim Kardashian sued by former employees over 'unpaid wages and no meal breaks'

Seven of Kim Kardashians former workers, including gardeners and maintenance staff, have sued the star for unfair working conditions.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly being sued by a number of former employees over unfair working conditions.

On Monday (May 25) a lawsuit was brought to the Superior Court of California, according to the Daily Mail.

In the suit, Kardashian has been accused of treating her workers poorly. The staff that work at the millionaire's $60 million mansion have claimed she failed to pay them on time and even denied them food breaks.

According to the suit, the SKIMS founder has been said to have:

Withheld wages,

Deducted 10% of wages for taxes — but failed to pay such sums to the government,

Refused to pay overtime,

Forced them to work without meal breaks

On top of this, one 16-year-old complainant has claimed he was made to work hours that exceeded 48 hours per week, which is not allowed during the school term.

Another employee, who worked as a gardener for the multiple business owner, has said that they were immediately fired as a response to them querying the working conditions.

A source speaking on behalf of Kim was reached for comment by Page 6 and has claimed these employees worked for a "third party" and not the celebrity.

The source, who is said to be close to the 40-year-old, says, "She does not have a history of not paying her bills on time — never has and never will. She takes a lot of pride in paying people on time for their work so this issue has nothing to do with her and these workers are suing the wrong person."

The claims appear controversial following a recent debate between the Kardashian sisters on their relationships with their individual nanny's.

During the dispute, which was aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim accused her older sister 'degrading' a nanny. Kim claimed, "I like to keep my staff for a long time".