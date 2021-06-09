Kim Kardashian seeks restraining order after fan sends diamond ring and plan b pills

The KUWTK star is planning to take legal action after an obsessive fan sent a diamond ring and emergency contraceptive pills to her home.

Kim Kardashian's security team has stepped in reaction to a rumoured threat, after a fan sent the star disturbing gifts.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old star has had to deal with a frightening encounter with a fan who is obsessed with her.

Sources have revealed that Kim has been receiving packages to her home from an infatuated follower.

A message from the fan came with the gifts of them requesting to see Kim. Picture: Getty

The mum-of-four received gifts, such as a diamond ring and Plan B pills, an emergency contraceptive.

Reports have suggested that the unwanted presents were received by Kim's security team.

On Thursday (Jun 3) The box with the gifts in it allegedly arrived at her home, which was said to include a message from the sender requesting to see Kim.

It has been reported that the unknown man visited Kim's property back in February. He has also been consistent in attempting to get in contact with her.

The man was found on her the grounds of her gated community and claimed he was there to escort Kim out to dinner.

Kim Kardashian's $1.3M engagement ring got stolen during the 2016 Paris Fashion Week robbery. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashian

While Kim has strong security measures in place, the man found another way to get to the star by pursuing her online.

According to one source, the man has strange images about Kim all over his social media account.

One post included a self-made marriage certificate and another item which read "Queen Kimberly" is "sitting up in thy big castle alone waiting for her Knight in Shining Armor."

The beauty mogul is apparently planning on filing a restraining order against the obsessive fan.

The order would involve a judge enforcing him to stay at least 100 yards away from her and her property at all times.

Last year, Kim opened up about her traumatic experience when she got robbed during Paris Fashion Week back in 2016.

Speaking to legendary interviewer David Letterman on his Netflix show, the SKIMS founder recalled telling the robbers: "Take everything. Just take everything. Nothing is important."

Kim went on to discuss how she feared she would be sexually assaulted by her robbers.