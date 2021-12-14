Kim Kardashian responds to longstanding blackfishing accusations

Responding to past allegations of Blackfishing after wearing braids and cornrows, Kim Kardashian says "she would never do anything to appropriate any culture"

Fronting the cover of iD magazine in conversation with playwright Jeremy O. Harris, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star explained "honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter (North West) asking us to do matching hair".

Pointing out that her own cultural background as an Armenian involves 'a history of braiding hair', she explains:

"People forget that I am Armenian as well. I've had these conversations with my daughter that are like, 'Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me' she says.

"But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that's something that she's really asking for, and really wants".

Kim Kardashian in New York City. Picture: Getty

Continuing the chat, she speaks on how she definitely learned over time, and will tried to pass that culture of learning onto her kids too.

She continues: "I think people might not get that we’re absolutely in on the joke, We always have been. It is what it is. I especially couldn’t really give a f*** what anyone ever says and thinks".

