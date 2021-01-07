Why isn't Kim Kardashian wearing her engagement ring? Reason revealed

Why isn't Kim Kardashian wearing her engagement ring? Reason revealed. Picture: Getty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is reportedly getting ready to divorce Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has been spotted with just her wedding band amid rumours that she is readying to divorce Kanye West.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pictured as she exited a vehicle, while visiting her grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon.

However, there was a standout absence in the photos on her Los Angeles visit...

Why isn't Kim Kardashian wearing her engagement ring? On Monday (Jan 4) Kim Kardashian was pictured in Los Angeles while going to visit MJ, when she was spotted without her engagement ring. Kim had removed her $1.5 million engagement ring, which Kanye gave her back in 2013 – which she usually wore. In 2016, Kanye also gave Kim another ring, which was a 20 carat 'engagement ring'. However, the engagement ring got stolen amongst other jewels during the gunpoint Paris robbery. Kim Kardashian's $1.3M engagement ring got stolen during the Paris Fashion Week robbery. Picture: Instagram Kim was pictured wearing a maroon puffer jacket with a brown shirt and leather pants. The star also sported her ultra-slim wedding band on her ring finger. Kim Kardashian's Paris robber labelled her an 'easy target' after she flaunted her ring on Instagram. Picture: Instagram However, the mother-of-four was pictured without her $1.3 million engagement ring, two weeks before reports revealed she was divorcing Kanye. During her Christmas celebrations in several Instagram shots, Kim was seen without her engagement ring., Is Kim Kardashian getting divorced? Kim and Kanye's divorce was reported to be 'imminent' after the tumultous year the couple have been through. The pair were spotted in 'crisis talks' after Kanye West's spiel of explosive tweets during his bipolar episode. Multiple sources told Page Six: “Divorce is imminent. They are keeping it low-key but they are done." Reports say divorce is "imminent" forth couple. Picture: Getty "Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks". Laura Wasser is a famous celebrity break up lawyer, - who previously represented Kim with her past 2013 divorce to NBA star Kris Humphries.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA