Kim Kardashian asks for 'immediate termination' of marriage to Kanye West

14 December 2021, 15:46 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 15:50

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is fast-tracking her to divorce to Kanye sighting 'there's no possibility of saving their marriage'

Kim Kardashian wants out her of marriage to Kanye West ASAP. Fast tracking her divorce, the 40-year-old SKIMS founder has filed papers to become legally single.

Kim Kardashian responds to longstanding blackfishing accusations

On Monday, she filed court documents claiming that her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution" since she first filed for divorce in February this year.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka. Picture: Getty

"The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. Petitioner [Kim Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to Respondent [Kanye West]" the reality star's filing said.

"There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case".

Explaining that their marriage was "no longer viable", the documents read. "Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means".

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2019 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

"The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Kanye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship" it reads. "Respondent [Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives".

This comes after Kanye publicly begged for Kim to come back to him during the benefit concert alongside Drake last week.

"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly" he can be heard singing onstage. Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after six years of marriage.

Kim has recently been linked to SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans started speculating a romance after the two were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on what looked like a date and were also seen wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live)
Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

