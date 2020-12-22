Khloe Kardashian responds to backlash over 'tone-deaf' post

Khloe Kardashian responds to backlash over 'tone-deaf' post. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The reality TV star subtly threw shade after being called 'disappointing' for 'flaunting her money'.

Khloe Kardashian responded to a fan after her latest Instagram post resulted in backlash, with many fans accusing her of flaunting her wealth.

In a series of photos, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 36, can be seen posing in nothing but a pair of silver knee-high boots, a fur coat and underwear, while surrounded by Louis Vuitton bags.

"Don’t be f**king rude!!!!! (In my best Kim K voice)" Khloe captioned the photo. Picture: Instagram/@khloekardashian

"Don’t be f**king rude!!!!! (In my best Kim K voice)" Khloe captioned the photos, referencing a well-known line from older sister Kim featured in an early season of their reality show.

And while many complimented the mother-of-one on her look, many found the post insensitive as millions of people around the world struggle with financial issues as a result of the pandemic.

"Flaunting excessive waste of money in a pandemic when the food pantry lines are miles long but it’s fah tha gram so it’s important definitely," wrote one user.

many found the post insensitive as millions of people around the world struggle with financial issues as a result of the pandemic. Picture: Instagram/@khloekardashian

"Must be nice!! You showing your expensive bags when most of us can’t even get our kids gifts this Christmas!! Merry Christmas," said another, while one wrote, "You should donate to some local food banks instead of this crap .. disappointing".

However, some fans jumped to defend the Good American founder, with one writing, "People are so ducking rude. Leave her alone, and get yourselves a blowup doll."

Clearly amused by the comment, Khloe responded with a series of laughing emojis.

Clearly amused by the comment, Khloe responded with a series of laughing emojis. Picture: Instagram

