Kendall Jenner granted restraining order from man "threatening to shoot her"

The alleged threats are reportedly causing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star "severe emotional distress and anxiety."

TRIGGER WARNING: This article mentions suicide.

Kendall Jenner has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order from a man threatening to kill her.

The model and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 25, has successfully been given protection from a 24-year-old man named Malik Bowker, whom Kendall allegedly claims travelled across the country to shoot her.

Kendall Jenner granted restraining order from man "threatening to shoot her". Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, the alleged threats have been causing Kendall "severe emotional distress and anxiety."

In legal documentation obtained by the publication, Jenner claims a detective from the Los Angeles Police Department informed her of Bowker's alleged plan to buy an illegal firearm to shoot her, and then himself.

Bowker is reportedly being held on a temporary psychiatric hold at a local hospital's psychiatric ward, but police warned Jenner that he could be released soon.

Jenner says she has never met Bowker, but is terrified that he will try to hurt her if he is released from hospital. Picture: Instagram

Jenner says she has never met Bowker, but is terrified that he will try to hurt her if he is released from hospital.

On Monday (29 March), a judge granted Kendall's temporary restraining order and Bowker must stay 100 yards away from her at all times.

Jenner reportedly has a huge team of armed security guards at her Beverly Hills home, located in the luxurious Mulholland Estates gated community, who monitor the property at all times.