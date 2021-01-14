Blac Chyna sparks surgery rumours after debuting her ‘new face’

Blac Chyna sparks surgery rumours after debuting her ‘new face’. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The model has struck fans with her new look, leaving many to believe she has gotten surgery.

Blac Chyna has been known to alter her appearance, but this time, fans have claimed the star has 'bought a whole new face'.

On Tuesday (Jan 12) the 32-year-old reality TV star and model, took to Instagram to share photos of herself in full glam.

While many fans flooded her comment section with compliments, fans also realised there was something very different about her face.

The "Cash Only" rapstress fans pointed out that her chin is noticeably pointier, sparking surgery rumours. Many fans also pointed her skin looks lighter than it usually does.

The picture showed Chyna gorgeously smiling with a sleeker jawline.

While one fan speculated it was down to getting a new makeup artist, writing "Keep the makeup artist you have! They have you looking GREATER THAN GREAT," others believe it was surgery.

One fan wrote "who’s your doctor @blacchyna? I needs a new face too." while another added "U took some of that surgery out yuh face😍😍".

However, many fans also praised the stars new look, claiming she removed her cheek fillers. An Instagram user wrote "it’s because she stopped fillers in her cheeks I just figured it out lol."

See more reactions to Blac Chyna's new look below.

Blac Chyna bought a new face 😂 — Calypso Lemonade Stan Account (@ceeeeejayyyyyy) January 13, 2021

*Goes to look up Blac Chyna’s new face* — Hyperbolic Time Chamber (@MVRKJCBS) January 13, 2021

Blac chyna stay changing her face structure — liah. (@lightersnlove_) January 12, 2021

Blac Chyna and Kim said “new year, new face” — SEXI ˡᶦˡ ᵇᵒᵒᵗʸ LEXI (@SexiLexianna) January 14, 2021

blac chyna’s new face is definitely giving pic.twitter.com/qCPnzoPPxv — ⋆ (@scarzmaraj) January 13, 2021

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA