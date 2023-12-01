Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2023: Tracks, How to Vote & More

Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2023: Tracks, How to Vote & More. Picture: Global

What song do you want to win Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In 2023, UK artists made their mark on music, from the likes of Stormzy to Central Cee, and Dave to Jorja Smith, who all dominated Homegrown music in the UK.

To champion this, we picked a new release every week on the Capital XTRA evening show that we were excited about and awarded it the Homegrown Track of the Week. Now, for the first time ever, XTRA is asking you to get involved and cast your vote for which of those songs deserves the title of Homegrown Track of the Year!

The Homegrown music scene is stronger than ever and we’ll be celebrating the best of the best on New Year’s Eve, where we’ll be counting down every track and announcing the song that you have picked as your favourite UK track in 2023.

Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2023: Tracks, How to Vote & More. Picture: Global

How do I vote in Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year? Click this link to open the voting page, then pick your three favourite songs in order of preference, choosing your number one song first. You can browse the gallery of artists OR use the search bar to look up your favourite track from the year and add them to the vote. Once you have picked your three songs, you will have a chance to change the order before submitting your votes. >>> VOTE HERE NOW <<<

Is Jorja Smith - Little Things your number 1? Picture: Getty

We want to hear from you so make sure you vote for your three favourite songs by 23:59 on December 17 and we’ll count down the official Homegrown Track of the Year from 1PM on December 31.

If you need some inspiration, look no further than our playlist on Global Player & cast your vote!

Capital XTRA is available on 96.9 and 107.1 FM in London, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker ("play Capital XTRA"), iOS or Android device and at capitalxtra.com.