1 April 2024, 18:00

'Water' by Tyla named The Capital XTRA 100 2024 Winner! Picture: client / global
The viral song 'Water' by Tyla has been crowned the winner of The Capital XTRA 100 2024!

We counted your votes, and we have a winner of The Capital XTRA 100 2024!

'Water' by Tyla has reigned triumphant and has taken the top spot for this year's Capital XTRA 100.

The South-African based singer reacted to the news of her Number 1 success and said "thanks so much", fresh off her release of debut album 'Tyla' last month.

Tyla has been crowned winner!
Tyla has been crowned winner! Picture: Global

This marks Tyla's first time in The Capital XTRA 100, and what a debut - coming in at Number 1!

Speaking to Capital XTRA, the rising star said: "Ahhh Thank you so much Capital XTRA! Number 1 Water"

"Thanks to everyone who voted. Thank you guys so much, I really appreciate being Number 1 on The Capital XTRA 100. Come on!"

Meanwhile, Number 2 on The Capital XTRA 100 went to the sensational track 'Rich Baby Daddy' by Drake, SZA and Sexyy Red.

Making up the Top 5 were 'Escapism' by RAYE and 070 Shake, 'Changes' by 2Pac and 'Burn' by Usher.

Last year's Number 1 went to fellow Afrobeats star Burna Boy with his hit track 'Last Last'.

Tyla is crowned your winner!
Tyla is crowned your winner! Picture: Single artwork

The Capital XTRA 100 2024 Top 10 Songs:

  1. Water by Tyla
  2. Rich Baby Daddy by Drake feat. Sexxy Red and SZA
  3. Escapism by RAYE and 070 Shake
  4. Changes by 2Pac
  5. Burn by Usher
  6. Lovin On Me by Jack Harlow
  7. You Don't Know My Name by Alicia Keys
  8. Sprinter by Dave & Central Cee
  9. One Dance by Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla
  10. Praise Jah In The Moonlight by YG Marley

Beyoncé had the most amount of entries in the poll, with a whopping 5. Her girl group Destiny's Child had a total of 4 entries, meaning Bey reigns supreme with the most amount of entries!

