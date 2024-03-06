The Capital XTRA 100 2024: Vote for your favourite songs!

6 March 2024, 07:00

The Capital XTRA 100 2024: Vote for your favourite songs! Picture: Global

The Capital XTRA 100 is back for 2024 and here's how to vote for your favourite songs.

The Capital XTRA 100 is back for 2024, and here's how you can get involved.

On Easter Bank Holiday Monday, we’ll be counting down the biggest songs in The Capital XTRA 100. Rooting for Drake? Hoping RAYE takes home the crown? Make sure to cast your vote and have your say! 

Vote for your three favourite songs by 23:59 on Sunday, 24th March and we'll count down the top 100 on Capital XTRA on Easter Monday, 1st April from 10am.

>>> VOTE FOR THE CAPITAL XTRA 100 HERE! <<<

Lock in on Monday 1st April as we count down the Capital XTRA 100 from 10am with Omah Howard, Toni Phillips and Yasser.

