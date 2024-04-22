Exclusive

Bryson Tiller says he 'absolutely' wants to make a rap or pop album next

22 April 2024, 09:00

Bryson Tiller says he 'absolutely' wants to make a rap or pop album next.

By Anna Suffolk

In an exclusive chat with Capital XTRA's Manny Norte, Bryson Tiller revealed what genre he'd like his next project to be.

Bryson Tiller is fresh off the release of his fifth studio album, which is a self-titled release, but has already started thinking about the project afterwards.

The 'Whatever She Wants' singer dropped by to speak to Capital XTRA, including an interview on The Norte Show, where he spoke about what is next for him.

Tiller had lots to share, from his love for audiences in the UK, as well as declaring his next album will stray from his typical R&B tones.

Bryson Tiller linked up with Manny Norte to chat all about his new self-titled project.

Speaking to Manny Norte, Bryson said he would "absolutely" love to do a pop or rap album next, but did say it may be a long time before a new project will be released.

He said he wants to create music "everyone can love, not just fans of R&B," and ensured that the genre is in a good state due to artists like Brent Faiyaz and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Having spent over a decade releasing R&B music, Bryson Tiller opened up about being "a little sick of R&B."

Bryson dropped by whilst being in the UK.

"R&B’s in good hands, but for me personally, I don’t want to make it," he candidly explained to Manny Norte.

Bryson Tiller's most recent album 'Bryson Tiller' includes the viral track 'Whatever She Wants', and has just performed his new tracks across the UK.

He previously told PEOPLE that he has experimented with switching up his sound: "I'm barely rapping on this album at all just because I wanted to be uncomfortable."

"I think that's making some of my fans uncomfortable. Then some of my other fans, they're eating it right up, and I appreciate them for that."

