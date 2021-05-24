Sasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after being shot in head

Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson 'in critical condition' after being shot in head. Picture: Getty

The black equal rights activist is in a critical condition at a hospital after being shot in the head in South London on Sunday morning.

Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist is reportedly "fighting for her life" in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.

Johnson, an black equal rights activist and senior member of the political party 'Taking the Initiative Party' (TTIP) was injured in the early hours of Sunday morning in South London.

Police forensic officers are investigating the shooting of Sasha Johnson on May 24, 2021 in Southwark. Picture: Getty

The Met Police said the mother-of-two was found after officers were called to reports of gunshots on Consort Road, Peckham, south-east London, shortly before 3am.

It is believed the shooting took place in the vicinity of a house where a party was being held.

While the political group TTIP said Johnson had received "numerous" death threats because of her activism, a friend of Johnson's believes the incident was "more related to rival gangs".

Imarn Ayton, who met Johnson during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, told BBC News Ms Johnson had been at a party when she was injured and she "does not believe she was the intended victim".

Sasha Johnson is a Black qual rights activist who co-organised the 'Million People March' and is a senior member of the political party 'Taking the Initiative Party' (TTIP). Picture: Getty

"As far as I am aware... this incident is more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism," Ms Ayton said.

Ms Ayton said: "I can’t speculate, I wasn’t there. Again, just based off of the information that I’ve been given from closer friends and family, as far as we are aware, she was at a party or some sort of gathering and this incident is more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism, let’s just say that."

"I think it’s more to do with gangs or gang violence or rivalry or some type of dispute between two different groups, and the incident was not intended for Sasha as far as we are aware, as I am being told by closer friends and family."

Ms Ayton continued: "There was a rival gang that may have heard about someone being in that party that they didn’t feel quite comfortable with or trusted and so they resorted to driving past and shooting into the garden, and one of those shots obviously hit Sasha Johnson."

"But I don’t believe she was the intended victim.This was not targeted to Sasha and it’s just unfortunate that her friends and family will have to witness this and go through it."

This comes a day after TTIP released a statement on Instagram, writing: "It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head."

"She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition. The attack happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats as a result of her activism."

"Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee."

"Sasha is also a mother-of-two and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community. Let's all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones." the post read.

According to Sky News, detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are "pursuing a number of priority lines of enquiry" but no arrests have been made yet.

Following the incident, TTIP announced that there will be a vigil held to show support for Johnson. It will take place at Kings College hospital, SE5 9RS, from 3PM.