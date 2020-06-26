Brooklyn Nine Nine: How the Black Lives Matter movement impacted filming

Terry Crews reveals Brooklyn Nine Nine's season 8 will be postponed due to the Black Lives Matter movement.

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an American police comedy television series. The series revolves around Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), an childish, yet professional NYPD detective in Brooklyn's fictional 99th Precinct, who clashes with his commanding officer, Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered on September 17, 2013. Picture: IMDB The rest of the main cast features Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle. Chelsea Peretti also plays Gina Linetti, Dirk Blockeras Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully.

Is Brooklyn 99 cancelled? On February 27, 2019 NBC renewed the series for a seventh season, which premiered on February 6, 2020. Back in November 2019, the series was renewed for an eighth, which was set to premiere in late 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the black lives matter movement, it has delayed the process of season 8. Although the eighth season will be amended, the show is not over and will still be worked on.

Why has season 8 been scrapped? Terry Crews confirmed that season 8 will be influenced by the Black Lives Matter protests. George Floyd's death at the hands of white Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin, has sparked worldwide outrage and many have marched against racism and police brutality. Defund Police Protestors Camp Outside NYC City Hall. Picture: Getty In a Late Night with Seth Meyers interview, Terry Crews revealed "we actually all got on a Zoom call just the other day, because of what's happening in this country and we were witnessing so many abuses of power". The 51-year-old actor continued "We had some sombre talks and some really, really eye-opening conversation about how to handle this new season." He continued to Access Hollywood: ‘Our show-runner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash.' ‘We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.’ Dan Goor, who is the shows show runner, donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network. Before George Floyd's unfortunate death, Goor offered hinted what season 8 may offer, following the end of season 7. However, they have decided to change the direction of the show.