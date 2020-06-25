Ahmaud Arbery: Three men indicted on murder charges over death of jogger

25 June 2020, 11:59

Three men have been indicted on murder charges over the death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Three men have been indicted on murder charges over the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Picture: Getty/ABC News

The death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia, sparked worldwide outcry back in February.

Three white men have been indicted in connection with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed black man who was shot and killed while out jogging in Brunswick, Georgia in February.

Ex-cop charged over George Floyd's death confronted by angry shopper

Arbery's tragic death sparked widespread outrage after footage of the incident leaked online. It became an integral part of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in support of ending racial injustice and police brutality.

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by two white men on 23 February 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia.
Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by two white men on 23 February 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia. Picture: Getty

Greg McMichael, 64, Travis McMichael, 34, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 50, have been in custody since their arrests last month. All three will face charges including malice and felony murder over the death of Arbery.

The indictment has nine charges, including malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment; and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, US media reports.

On 23 February, 2020, Arbery was jogging through a predominately white neighbourhood in Brunswick where he slain during an altercation with Greg and his son Travis.

Greg, a former police officer and DA investigator, and Travis were arrested two days after video footage of the shooting appeared online. Both were charged with felony murder.

William, the neighbour who filmed the video, was also arrested and charged with felony murder and illegally using a vehicle to try to falsely imprison Arbery.

Following the grand jury's decision, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said, "This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond."

