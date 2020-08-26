Biggie's iconic crown to sell for up to $300k at auction

26 August 2020, 16:29

Late legendary rapper Biggie's famous crown will be available to purchase at an auction in New York City.

The Notorious B.I.G.'s iconic crown from a famous photoshoot in the 1990s is being made available for purchase for a whopping price.

The highly sought for item is estimated to go for $200,000 to $300,000 at an auction held on Tuesday (Sept. 15).

According to The Washington Post, as well as the "Juicy" rapper's headpiece, many other hip-hop-related items will also be up for auction, including Tupac Shakur's handwritten letters.

The crown that was worn by the late legendary Brooklyn rapper is the highest product at the auction.

The novelty behind the crown is that Biggie was wearing it during a photoshoot held three days before he was killed in Los Angeles in 1997.

Although the products are available to view in person, there will be reservations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Sotheby's – the world's largest broker of fine and decorative art, jewelry, real estate and collectibles in New York City – there will be safety measures in place.

The exhibition will be opened to the general public via a digital gallery. Sotheby's senior specialist, Cassandra Hatton, who oversees the sale made a statement on the crown's historical value.

"I've seen the crown," Hatton told The Washington Post. "Everybody's seen the crown. It's so famous. It's so iconic. When I was first thinking of doing this sale, I thought, 'Wouldn't it be great to track that crown down?.' I've sold all sorts of wild things. But this is a little different."

This is not the first time we've seen a rapper's belongings go up for sale. In early April, the Rock & Roll Pop Culture Auction made the red and blue bandanas worn by Tupac available for purchase.

