Snoop Dogg honours The Notorious B.I.G's birthday with gold chain

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to Biggie on what would have been his 48th birthday. Picture: Getty

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to the 'Juicy' rapper on what would have been his 48th birthday.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper, 48, honoured late 'Juicy' rapper Biggie by sharing an image of a gleaming gold chain with a huge Biggie pendant.

The shiny pendant, created by jeweller King Ice, features Biggie wearing his iconic titled crown and a diamond-encrusted shirt, with his own mini gold chain hanging from his neck.

"Biggie," Snoop captioned the image with praying hand and microphone emojis, with King Ice thanking him for sharing the chain in the comments.

This week, fans were remembering Biggie over 23 years after the Brooklyn native - whose real name was Christopher George Latore Wallace - was tragically murdered in a drive-by shooting while visiting Los Angeles.

Biggie was a central figure of the East Coast Hip-Hop scene, particularly during a time where West Coast rap was dominating the genre, and there was a notoriously bitter rivalry between the two sides.

Snoop Dogg himself was a primary player on the West Coast scene, and shared a close friendship with friend-turned-foe of Biggie, Tupac Shakur, the face of California rap.

Snoop once recalled a frosty encounter he had with Shakur about Biggie, just days before Tupac's death, following an interview with Angie Martinez at the time. It was the last time Snoop ever saw Pac,

Biggie would have turned 48 years old this year, over twenty years after his death. Picture: Getty

“We all used to hang out. I love Biggie and I love Pac — and both of them love me. So, how I look saying [expletive] Biggie because I’m with Pac?" said Snoop during the infamous interview.

"We was on the same s**t! They rapping the same s**t we rapping; we got the same struggle and same hustle. Why the f**k we can’t get along? Why we can’t like these n****s?”

After the incident, Snoop hopped on a flight with Tupac and his crew, where he said Suge Knight wouldn't allow Snoop's security on board. Snoop claims that no-one would speak to him during the flight. He sat alone, he recalled, hiding a knife and fork underneath his blanket in case anyone attempted to attack him.