Beyoncé praises Meghan Markle for her ‘courage’ & ‘leadership’ following Oprah interview

Beyonce posted a message in support of Meghan Markle after her Oprah interview. Picture: CBS/PA

Beyonce is the latest artist to support the Duchess of Sussex following the interview she had with Oprah about the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an explosive interview with Oprah, which aired in the UK on Monday night [March 8], and Beyonce is now the latest artist to show her support for the Duchess of Sussex.

During the interview, a number of statements were made by both Meghan and Harry, with one of the most shocking being the “concerns” raised by a member of the Royal Family during Meghan’s pregnancy with Archie about “how dark” their baby’s skin would be.

Following on from the shocking revelations made, Beyonce took to her website, in true Queen Bey fashion, to publicly thank Meghan for being "inspiring".

She wrote: “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership.”

Beyonce showed her support for Meghan Markle. Picture: Beyonce.com

The 39-year-old ‘Halo’ songstress continued: “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

The message was written alongside a photo of Beyonce and Meghan in conversation at the Lion King premiere, back in July 2019.

Bey is the latest artist to publicly show her support towards the Duchess, following on from a number of other actors, artists and sportswomen who have made public statements.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a two-hour interview with Oprah about the Royal Family. Picture: CBS

Beyonce praised the Duchess of Sussex for her "courage". Picture: PA

Chance the Rapper tweeted: “Do y’all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan?”

Serena Williams also shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, dubbing her long-term friend “selfless”, adding that Meghan “teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble.”

Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union and many more have also shown support to the Duchess of Sussex.

