The Top 10 Podcasts of 2023
4 October 2023, 09:12
Looking for your next new podcast obsession? Here's a rundown of the best 10 podcasts to listen to.
Podcasting has been an obsession for many of us in 2023 - whether that be from listening to our favourites to even trying a hand at making our own.
There has been an explosion of podcasts this year, and it is often difficult where to start to begin or continue your listening journey.
Capital XTRA have put together a comprehensive list of the best podcasts to listen to - and what's better is that they're all available on Global Player!
-
Capital XTRA Book Club with Leah Davis
Host and Capital XTRA DJ Leah Davis sits down with legendary and rising black authors to delve into their latest written work.
From gripping fiction to inspiring self-help books, Leah has created a space which uplifts and highlights black voices, while educating audiences on topics like racial injustice, female empowerment and more.
-
The Receipts Podcast
The Receipts Podcast is a fun, honest podcast fronted by three girls who are willing to talk about anything and everything. From relationships to situationships to everyday life experiences, you can expect unadulterated girl talk with no filter.
-
Capital XTRA Homegrown Podcast
The Capital XTRA Homegrown Podcast with Omah Howard is full of exclusive conversations with the UK’s hottest Homegrown artists. Featuring the likes of RAYE, Loyle Carner, Headie One & NSG, they spill all the tea on their releases and come ups to become industry faves.
-
Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett
The Diary of a CEO is an unfiltered journey into the remarkable stories of the people that have defined culture, achieved greatness and created stories worth studying.
Steven sits down with some of the world's most influential people, experts and thinkers and embarks on a curiosity driven journey to discover untold truths, unlearned lessons and important insights that will make his, and the audiences lives more enjoyable, more successful and more fulfilled.
-
ShxtsNGigs
ShxtsNGigs is a weekly podcast featuring best friends James and Fuhad. They try to give their full, unfiltered opinion on anything that comes to mind.
It can be raw, it might be offensive but its always hilarious!
-
Black Gals Livin'
Two girls from London and Essex chatting about mental health, pop culture and random shenanigans.
Hosted by friends Vic and Jas in this hilarious yet candid podcast.
-
Closet Confessions
Got something to confess sis…?
Good job because author and journalist, Candice Brathwaite, and actress and online personality, Coco Sarel, are inviting you into their closet of confession to drop their truths, and yours…
We’re talking bad behaviour, dodgy dates and controversial opinions you just can’t hold in any longer.
Come and confess to us, it’s totally anonymous and there’s nothing off limits.
-
Dope Black Dads
The Dope Black Dads Podcast is an adult-only podcast for all parents or adults preparing for parenthood.
Led by Marvyn Harrison with contributions from the Dope Black Dads leadership as well as a host of special guests from the world of healing, media, parenting, TV/film, music, and beyond.
-
The Read
Join bloggers Kid Fury and Crissle for their weekly podcast covering hip-hop and pop culture's most trying stars.
Throwing shade and spilling tea with a flippant and humorous attitude, no star is safe from Fury and Crissle unless their name is Beyoncé. (Or Blue Ivy.)
-
Black Women Working
The Black Women Working podcast centres black women’s stories at work, and provides a safe space for black women to speak openly about their experiences, and to provide support, advice and aspiration to other black women.
