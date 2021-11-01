Halloween costumes 2021: Your favourite celebrities looks from this year

1 November 2021, 13:14 | Updated: 1 November 2021, 13:46

Take a look at your favourite celebrities Halloween outfits and looks for 2021!

Your favourite stars have put their all into their outfits, impressing fans with their Halloween outfits this year!

Whether celebrities are dressing up to pay tribute to other celebrities, or dressing up as a scary character, they have come to show out with their Halloween looks!

From Rihanna, Offset, Cardi B, to LeBron James and Kylie Jenner, we have put together a list of 2021's best Halloween looks!

  1. Rihanna as Gunna

    Rihanna dresses as Gunna
    Rihanna dresses as Gunna. Picture: Instagram/@badgalriri

  2. Ciara as R&B group TLC

    TLC - No Scrubs
    TLC - No Scrubs. Picture: Instagram/@ciara
    Ciara dressed as TLC
    Ciara dressed as TLC. Picture: Instagram/@ciara

  3. LeBron James as Freddy Krueger

    LeBron James as Freddy Kruger
    LeBron James as Freddy Krueger. Picture: Instagram/@kingjames
    Freddy Krueger – Fictional character in the A Nightmare on Elm Street film series.
    Freddy Krueger – Fictional character in the A Nightmare on Elm Street film series. Picture: Instagram/@kingjames

  4. Saweeetie as Halle Berry in Catwoman

    Halle Berry played the role of 'Catwoman' in the 2004 film.
    Halle Berry played the role of 'Catwoman' in the 2004 film. Picture: Village Roadshow Pictures

  5. Ciara as Selena

    Selena Live Last Concert
    Selena Live Last Concert. Picture: Getty

  6. Offset as Rick James

    Rick James - American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer.
    Rick James - American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. Picture: Getty

  7. Latto as Mariah Carey

    Latto as Mariah Carey
    Latto as Mariah Carey. Picture: Instagram/@latto777
    Mariah Carey 'Rainbow' 1999 album cover.
    Mariah Carey 'Rainbow' 1999 album cover. Picture: Columbia Records

  8. Chloe Bailey as Lola from Shark Tale

    Chloe Bailey as Lola
    Chloe Bailey as Lola. Picture: Instagram/@chloebailey
    Lola from 2004 film 'Shark Tale'
    Lola from 2004 film 'Shark Tale'. Picture: Instagram/@chloebailey

  9. Lil Nas X as Harry Potter's Lord Voldemort

    Lil Nas X as Lord Voldemort
    Lil Nas X as Lord Voldemort. Picture: Instagram/@lilnasx
    Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter - A fictional character and the main antagonist
    Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter - A fictional character and the main antagonist. Picture: Instagram/@lilnasx

  10. Cardi B as Morticia Addams fron 'The Addams Family'

    Cardi B dresses as Morticia Addams
    Cardi B dresses as Morticia Addams. Picture: Instagram/@iamcardib
    Morticia Addams - A fictional character from The Addams Family television and film series.
    Morticia Addams - A fictional character from The Addams Family television and film series. Picture: YouTube

  11. Russell Westbrook

    Russell Westbrook as Chucky from 'Child's Play'
    Russell Westbrook as Chucky from 'Child's Play'. Picture: Instagram/@russwest44

  12. Kylie Jenner, Travis Scottt and Stormi Webster

    Kylie Jenner (Cat) Travis Scott and Stormi Webster (Mermaid)
    Kylie Jenner (Cat) Travis Scott and Stormi Webster (Mermaid). Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

  13. Monica as Medusa

    Monica as Medusa
    Monica as Medusa. Picture: Instagram/@monicadenise

  14. Megan Thee Stallion as Cruella de Vil from 'The Hundred and One Dalmatians'

    Megan Thee Stallion as Cruella de Vil from 1996 film '101 Dalmatians'
    Megan Thee Stallion as Cruella de Vil from 1996 film '101 Dalmatians'. Picture: Instagram/@theestallion
    101 Dalmatians film
    101 Dalmatians film. Picture: Disney

  15. Jayda Cheaves as 'It'

    Jayda Cheaves as 'It'
    Jayda Cheaves as 'It'. Picture: Instagram/@jaydacheaves
    IT - 2017 American coming-of-age supernatural horror film based on a clown character
    IT - 2017 American coming-of-age supernatural horror film based on a clown character. Picture: IMDB

