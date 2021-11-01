Halloween costumes 2021: Your favourite celebrities looks from this year

Take a look at your favourite celebrities Halloween outfits and looks for 2021!

Your favourite stars have put their all into their outfits, impressing fans with their Halloween outfits this year!

Whether celebrities are dressing up to pay tribute to other celebrities, or dressing up as a scary character, they have come to show out with their Halloween looks!

From Rihanna, Offset, Cardi B, to LeBron James and Kylie Jenner, we have put together a list of 2021's best Halloween looks!

Let us know who you think won @CapitalXTRA