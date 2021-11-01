Halloween costumes 2021: Your favourite celebrities looks from this year
1 November 2021, 13:14 | Updated: 1 November 2021, 13:46
Take a look at your favourite celebrities Halloween outfits and looks for 2021!
Your favourite stars have put their all into their outfits, impressing fans with their Halloween outfits this year!
Whether celebrities are dressing up to pay tribute to other celebrities, or dressing up as a scary character, they have come to show out with their Halloween looks!
From Rihanna, Offset, Cardi B, to LeBron James and Kylie Jenner, we have put together a list of 2021's best Halloween looks!
Rihanna as Gunna
Ciara as R&B group TLC
LeBron James as Freddy Krueger
Saweeetie as Halle Berry in Catwoman
Ciara as Selena
Offset as Rick James
Latto as Mariah Carey
Chloe Bailey as Lola from Shark Tale
Lil Nas X as Harry Potter's Lord Voldemort
Cardi B as Morticia Addams fron 'The Addams Family'
Russell Westbrook
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scottt and Stormi Webster
Monica as Medusa
Megan Thee Stallion as Cruella de Vil from 'The Hundred and One Dalmatians'
Jayda Cheaves as 'It'
