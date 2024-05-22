Apple Music Top 100 Albums: Fans React to Full List including Winner

22 May 2024, 15:40

Apple Music Top 100 Albums: Fans React to Full List including Winner. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was named Number 1 in Apple Music's top 100 albums of all time, and fans have reacted to the winner as well as the full list.

Apple Music has divided fans after compiling a top 100 albums of all time list this month, and has crowned The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as No. 1.

The list has been going viral across the internet as fans were left divided over the rankings, especially in the Top 10, which includes artists like Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Kendrick Lamar and Prince.

So, what has social media been reacting like upon the winner being announced and what are the Top 10 Albums? Keep on reading to find out everything you need to know.

Upon receiving the news, Lauryn Hill told Apple Music, “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love.”
Upon receiving the news, Lauryn Hill told Apple Music, “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love.”. Picture: Getty

What are the Apple Music Top 10 Albums?

Here are the Apple Music Album Rankings from 1 to 10, and you can find the full list via this link.

  1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), Lauryn Hill
  2. Thriller (1982), Michael Jackson
  3. Abbey Road (1969), The Beatles
  4. Purple Rain (1984), Prince & The Revolution
  5. Blonde (2016), Frank Ocean
  6. Songs in the Key of Life (1976), Stevie Wonder
  7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012), Kendrick Lamar
  8. Back to Black (2006), Amy Winehouse
  9. Nevermind (1991), Nirvana
  10. Lemonade (2016), Beyoncé
How have fans reacted to the Apple Music Top 100 Album List? How were the Top 100 Albums chosen?

We have compiled a few of our favourite reactions to the news of the top 100 album rankings.

The albums were chosen by Apple Music’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.

"The list is an editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music — a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in."

