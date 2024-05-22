Apple Music Top 100 Albums: Fans React to Full List including Winner
22 May 2024, 15:40
The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was named Number 1 in Apple Music's top 100 albums of all time, and fans have reacted to the winner as well as the full list.
Apple Music has divided fans after compiling a top 100 albums of all time list this month, and has crowned The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as No. 1.
The list has been going viral across the internet as fans were left divided over the rankings, especially in the Top 10, which includes artists like Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Kendrick Lamar and Prince.
So, what has social media been reacting like upon the winner being announced and what are the Top 10 Albums? Keep on reading to find out everything you need to know.
What are the Apple Music Top 10 Albums?
Here are the Apple Music Album Rankings from 1 to 10, and you can find the full list via this link.
- The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), Lauryn Hill
- Thriller (1982), Michael Jackson
- Abbey Road (1969), The Beatles
- Purple Rain (1984), Prince & The Revolution
- Blonde (2016), Frank Ocean
- Songs in the Key of Life (1976), Stevie Wonder
- good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012), Kendrick Lamar
- Back to Black (2006), Amy Winehouse
- Nevermind (1991), Nirvana
- Lemonade (2016), Beyoncé
How have fans reacted to the Apple Music Top 100 Album List? How were the Top 100 Albums chosen?
We have compiled a few of our favourite reactions to the news of the top 100 album rankings.
The albums were chosen by Apple Music’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.
"The list is an editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music — a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in."
Beyoncé is the only female artist to place two albums on Apple Music’s definitive list of the 100 greatest albums ever made.#100BestAlbums pic.twitter.com/ttww3qykOP— SPACE COWBOY ★ BEY-Z (@beyzhive) May 22, 2024
At least they got #1 right cuz the rest of this list is actually INSANE!! No Mariah. No Whitney. Are y’all mad?! 😩 #100BestAlbums https://t.co/tZre5bXcst— badboykundo ✌🏾 (@mrlikeag6) May 22, 2024
The Top 10 of that #100BestAlbums list Black af. What does that tell yall?! huh?!? HUH???! pic.twitter.com/egy7DYoJIU— Russell Davenport (@MannyMajors) May 22, 2024
One of the best albums of all time. Merged hip hop, soul and r&b to create a timeless classic that she still tours off today without having to drop a follow up. Changed the game and inspired countless artists after her including Adele, Kanye, etc. This is more than deserved. GOAT pic.twitter.com/eTZFpQvyvs— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) May 22, 2024
Y’all played in Mariah’s face. She is nowhere on this list. Kick rocks! #100BestAlbums pic.twitter.com/MGg94pWEdG— prince ✨😍🥂 (@IcePrinceBrando) May 22, 2024
So deserved, see what happens when you actually release music Franklin? 😭— steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) May 22, 2024